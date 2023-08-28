Napa Police responded to two vehicle collisions over the weekend — a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist, and another in which a driver ran into an apartment building.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a motorist had an apparent medical emergency at the wheel and their vehicle struck a building in the 300 block of Collier Boulevard, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

The driver’s condition was not available on Monday. No other injuries were reported. The extent of the building damage was not immediately clear.

On Sunday at about 12:31 p.m., officers were called to Marin Street and Central Avenue after a traffic collision, Sedgley said in an email. A bicyclist was hit by a reversing vehicle, fell off their bike and suffered a cut to the head, according to Sedgley.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Pacific Street and Central Avenue and detained the driver, identified as 45-year-old Miguel Angel Luna. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

