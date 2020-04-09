You are the owner of this article.
Napa commercial cannabis supporters suspend ballot measure effort

Local commercial cannabis cultivation supporters have suspended their effort to qualify an initiative for the November ballot because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on March 26 declined to place the proposed measure on the Nov. 3 ballot without the required number of signatures. Nor did it extend the May 8 deadline to gather about 7,000 signatures.

Napa Valley Cannabis Association President Stephanie Honig on Thursday said the group "with great regret" is suspending its effort for a November 2020 ballot measure.

Even so, the Napa Valley Cannabis Association is still calling on the county to extend the deadline for signatures for 30 days after the shelter-at-home order is lifted. Otherwise, local citizens will have to wait until 2022 to consider the cannabis issue, the group said in a press release.

In addition, the group is encouraging the Board of Supervisors after the COVID-19 crisis ends to resume work on possibly crafting its own commercial cannabis regulations. The Board had previously planned two late March community forums as a starting point, but indefinitely postponed them.

The association is proposing a measure that would legalize and regulate commercial cannabis activities such as cultivation and manufacturing in the unincorporated county.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

