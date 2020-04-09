Napa commercial cannabis supporters suspend ballot measure effort

Local commercial cannabis cultivation supporters have suspended their effort to qualify an initiative for the November ballot because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on March 26 declined to place the proposed measure on the Nov. 3 ballot without the required number of signatures. Nor did it extend the May 8 deadline to gather about 7,000 signatures.

Napa Valley Cannabis Association President Stephanie Honig on Thursday said the group "with great regret" is suspending its effort for a November 2020 ballot measure.

Even so, the Napa Valley Cannabis Association is still calling on the county to extend the deadline for signatures for 30 days after the shelter-at-home order is lifted. Otherwise, local citizens will have to wait until 2022 to consider the cannabis issue, the group said in a press release.

In addition, the group is encouraging the Board of Supervisors after the COVID-19 crisis ends to resume work on possibly crafting its own commercial cannabis regulations. The Board had previously planned two late March community forums as a starting point, but indefinitely postponed them.