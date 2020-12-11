Napa commission gives blessing to disassembly, reassembly of 159-year-old landmark

Is it permissible to take apart an historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Napa’s Cultural Heritage Commission on Thursday grappled with a plan to divide the skin of the Thomas Earl House near downtown into several panels, restore the exterior sections and piece them back together over a stronger, hidden steel framework — a seemingly radical surgery that owner Marc Porat called the only long-term way to preserve a landmark rocked by the 2014 earthquake.
City staff, wary of dismantling the 159-year-old home even temporarily, called for the plan to proceed only after peer review by experts and weekly updates on the repairs. But the heritage commission unanimously granted the project a certificate of appropriateness — a statement of its belief that the shored-up landmark will retain its historical value, even if separated into pieces for a time.
Commissioner Bill Tuikka accepted the stance by Porat and other project leaders that the disassembly plan, known as panelization, should be allowed so long as the end result keeps the landmark’s design, details and materials intact. “The finished product is what the conditions require and what we are looking at, not what is underneath the skin,” he said before joining his four colleagues to vote in support.
The backing of the city commission, which rules on properties classified as historic landmarks, marks an important milestone for Porat’s plan to transform the Thomas Earl House at 1221 Seminary St. into a 10-room corporate group retreat center. Two new structures on the north and south eventually will accompany the original home, which was built in 1861 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
At the heart of Thursday’s debate was the risk of deconstructing a landmark, even if done to replace a structural backbone that may have been flawed from its 19th-century beginning.
The project, which earlier this year gained approval from the heritage and planning commissions as well as the City Council, originally called for moving the Earl house as a unit to a new spot on the property 12 feet east, Porat told commissioners.
But evaluations later showed such a maneuver was likely to destroy the two-story structure, which was created with 21-inch-thick walls using an early form of concrete that lacked the strength of modern Portland cement — and was badly damaged more than a century and a half later by the magnitude-6.0 thrashing of the West Napa Fault.
The solution offered by Tim Deming, the architect working with Porat, is a process in which the walls would be removed in sections, then temporarily placed on an on-site pod and held together with brackets while being rehabilitated. After the excavation of a new basement, the wall sections would be reassembled around a steel frame attached to a new foundation, Deming said in a report filed with the city.
The steel bracing will be built off site and taken to Seminary Street, and original house features such as bay windows, corbels and the interior staircase also will be restored away from the property before being reinstalled. (A 495-square-foot solarium will be added to the rear, replacing a basement terrace originally included in the plan.)
However, the idea of deconstructing a historic home and carrying out part of the restoration off site struck city planning staff as risky and untried, especially for a building of the Thomas Earl’s age, according to Planning Manager Erin Morris.
“The fear is that without safeguards, when the project is done, it could be that there is nothing left of the original structure,” she said after the meeting. “People move old homes all the time, and people have moved homes in Napa, but this is first time anyone has proposed to break a house into pieces in order to restore it.”
Morris also pointed to dismantling work on the roof and rear wall that had taken place without city permits before Napa issued a stop-work order Oct. 14. As of Wednesday, the Thomas Earl House remained fenced off, its white siding marked by letter-number codes in green paint and with several doors stacked to one side.
Porat, who bought the landmark with his wife Claire Tomkins in 2017, called such fears unfounded.
“For us it was engineering change, that's all it was,” Porat told commissioners. “We were making the project less risky to protect the historic resource even better … The end product will be identical; the public will never know how or where it was rehabilitated.”
“What I want to say is that there has to be some level of trust and professional respect,” he said later. ”We are not a lowest common denominator company against which the city has to defend itself.”
Porat’s argument appeared to convince commissioners including Cary Robnett, who questioned the importance of keeping all components of the Thomas Earl House on the same lot when other restorations — including makeovers of two homes at the same intersection as the landmark — take place behind fences out of public view.
“I can't see what's going on behind the fence, any more than I can see into a climate-controlled facility for the restoration of (building) elements,” she said. “We're looking to the integrity of the final product, not keeping everything together during the process on the way to creating the final product.”
In the end, commissioners decided not to require a peer review of the house disassembly, and relaxed another condition city staff had sought that would have required builders to report weekly on repair work taking place away from the home site. Instead, the certificate requires only “periodic” progress reports on any problems that turn up during reconstruction.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
