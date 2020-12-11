Napa commission gives blessing to disassembly, reassembly of 159-year-old landmark

However, the idea of deconstructing a historic home and carrying out part of the restoration off site struck city planning staff as risky and untried, especially for a building of the Thomas Earl’s age, according to Planning Manager Erin Morris.

“The fear is that without safeguards, when the project is done, it could be that there is nothing left of the original structure,” she said after the meeting. “People move old homes all the time, and people have moved homes in Napa, but this is first time anyone has proposed to break a house into pieces in order to restore it.”

Morris also pointed to dismantling work on the roof and rear wall that had taken place without city permits before Napa issued a stop-work order Oct. 14. As of Wednesday, the Thomas Earl House remained fenced off, its white siding marked by letter-number codes in green paint and with several doors stacked to one side.

Porat, who bought the landmark with his wife Claire Tomkins in 2017, called such fears unfounded.

“For us it was engineering change, that's all it was,” Porat told commissioners. “We were making the project less risky to protect the historic resource even better … The end product will be identical; the public will never know how or where it was rehabilitated.”