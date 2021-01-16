Napa committee discusses greenbelts to slow development at city’s edges

Citing the state Department of Finance’s projections, Dyett & Bhatia predicted Napa’s population would rise from an estimated 79,278 last year to 96,100 by 2040, a 21% increase. The city could gain about 6,700 housing units for a total of 37,400, add 1.3 million square feet of retail space to reach 6 million, and boost office space by 928,000 square feet to reach nearly 3.4 million.

The number of additional hotel rooms over 20 years also could reach 2,460, leaving the city with 4,060, according to draft documents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, some members of the committee cautioned that numerous social trends – some of them triggered or sped up by the nearly year-old coronavirus pandemic – could scramble Napa’s forecasts and force a rethink of how the city can or should grow, with travel curbs keeping vacationers away, many shops shut down or on limited service, and online retailing taking an ever-bigger role.

Napa’s population losses in recent years – combined with the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the 2020 wildfires on winemaking and hospitality businesses – make rapid population growth unlikely, according to committee member Lauren Ackerman, who cautioned against overly aggressive housing forecasts.