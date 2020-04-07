Napa community groups seek to collect 25,000 face covers

Across the valley, people are pitching in to sew colorful face covers for people they don’t even know. Supporting them in this effort, Operation: With Love From Home, Napa Valley CanDo and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), have joined forces to make it easy to get all those face covers to the valley residents most in need.
In response to the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for everyone over the age of 2 years old to wear a face cover when leaving their home, the three Napa organizations intend to collect 25,000 face covers in the next eight weeks. The goal is to keep anyone who is asymptomatic, but may have the virus, from unknowingly spreading it to others. This will also help reserve crucial N95 masks, surgical masks and ear loop masks for professional healthcare providers.
Face covers do not replace science-based best practices and state and local public health orders to shelter-at-home, keep social distancing and regularly washing your hands, organizers note. However, they are an additional layer of protection when anyone needs to leave their home for an essential purpose.
Starting on Saturday, April 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. and for the next eight Saturdays, Napa Valley CanDo volunteers will be picking up home-sewn face covers from doorsteps all over Napa.
Napa sewers can also opt to drive-through and drop off face covers directly to Operation: With Love From Home volunteers that will be staged at Storage Pro, 626 California Blvd., on the same Saturdays.
From there, these “love from home” gifts will be counted, sorted, inventoried and delivered by Operation: With Love volunteers where the needs are the greatest, including congregate living spaces such as skilled nursing, assisted living, and board and care facilities, and those working in essential services who have frequent contact with the public.
For instructions in how to make masks and recommended materials go to www.operationwithlovefromhome.org that provides links to several websites approved by the medical community.
In addition to completed face covers, donations will be accepted for supplies for community groups currently making face covers, including a quilting group at Napa Valley Life Church.
“During the COVID-19 experience, we sought to help with the need for masks for healthcare workers,” said Linda Walston, a Piecemaker member of the ladies with a quilting group at Napa Valley Life Church. “We have provided over 100 masks in the past two weeks. We are doing this in order to share God’s love with those in need, and using our talents for sewing to do our part in these difficult times.”
To sign-up for face covers to be picked up at your home please use link: https://bit.ly/2JOlKfz
In addition, as a follow up to the successful personal protective gear drive in March, Operation: With Love is still collecting much-needed medical grade supplies including N95 and surgical masks, face shields, bleach wipes, non-latex gloves and disposable gowns for Napa County healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic.
To arrange for pick-up, email www.operationwithlovefromhome.org or donors can drop off the gera directly at Storage Pro Napa on Saturday’s starting on April 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, for the next 8 weeks with the face cover donation drop-off.
For more information or to provide a financial charitable donation to purchase face cover or personal protective supplies, click here.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
