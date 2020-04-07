Napa community groups seek to collect 25,000 face masks

Across the valley, people are pitching in to sew colorful face covers for people they don’t even know. Supporting them in this effort, Operation: With Love From Home, Napa Valley CanDo and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), have joined forces to make it easy to get all those face covers to the valley residents most in need.

In response to the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for everyone over the age of 2 years old to wear a face cover when leaving their home, the three Napa organizations intend to collect 25,000 face covers in the next eight weeks. The goal is to keep anyone who is asymptomatic, but may have the virus, from unknowingly spreading it to others. This will also help reserve crucial N95 masks, surgical masks and ear loop masks for professional healthcare providers.

Face covers do not replace science-based best practices and state and local public health orders to shelter-at-home, keep social distancing and regularly washing your hands, organizers note. However, they are an additional layer of protection when anyone needs to leave their home for an essential purpose.

Starting on Saturday, April 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. and for the next eight Saturdays, Napa Valley CanDo volunteers will be picking up home-sewn face covers from doorsteps all over Napa.