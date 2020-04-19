Napa community rallies behind OLE Health weekly food drives

“Our nutrition and diet are so tied to both our physical and mental wellbeing, so really making sure that you are getting that nutrition and eating the right food to take care of yourself is not only going to make you stronger in terms of immune response, but it will also help you feel better and more calm,” Hardy said.

Why OLE?

OLE’s healthcare philosophy centers on the belief that a holistic approach to health and wellness for an entire family is key to long-term wellbeing. Food is an essential part of that equation.

“This is a need we can meet right now, something tangible to get people what they need in the moment,” Pedroza said, adding that many of their patients are people who have likely seen their incomes slashed due to lay-offs or are facing childcare problems due to school closures.

That longstanding commitment to serving the community in whatever way it can, Pedroza says, is part of why OLE has seen such a broad response from people willing to be vulnerable and go to these giveaways for help.

As it has grown from a mobile healthcare unit to one of the largest providers in the valley, OLE Health has garnered institutional credibility along the way, too.