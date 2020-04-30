Napa company begins testing a potential COVID-19 vaccine

Verndari’s VaxiPatch is a complete single-dose vaccination kit that uses a dermal patch with a microneedle array to deliver vaccines to the arm.

The patch itself is a big deal because the technology eliminates the need for refrigeration, a major cost factor in vaccination, and facilitates high-volume, automated manufacturing of vaccines. The vaccine technology can be used for both existing vaccines and new vaccines developed to meet emerging threats.

The VaxiPatch kit reduces or eliminates the reliance on healthcare professionals to administer vaccines and the need for sterile use of a needle and syringe, said a news release. The vaccination is accomplished with a painless microneedle patch applied to the arm, which can potentially be self-administered.

The single-dose vaccination kit has the potential to be shipped around the world to enable simple shelter-in-place inoculation using a microneedle patch placed on the back of the arm.

What does Henderson want Napans to know about the company’s possible vaccine?

“I’d like them to know that one of their neighbors is trying to help. And that I’m optimistic that we will come up with a vaccine,” he said.