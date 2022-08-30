Napa concert drives effort to raise awareness of fentanyl dangers

Efforts to highlight the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been ramping up as the drug has caused a rising number of deaths across the United States each year.

Those awareness efforts have also come to Napa as several residents — including area youth — have died from consuming the drug over the past few years.

As one part of the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Michael Leonardi Foundation — a local nonprofit focused on increasing fentanyl awareness, especially among youth — put on perhaps the most noticeable awareness effort so far in Napa: a three-and-a-half hour concert at the Yard by Feast it Forward in downtown Napa on Aug. 21.

“Unfortunately, there’s been three young people pass away in the last three months in Napa from illicit fentanyl, and more awareness needs to go out,” said Mona Leonardi.

The foundation was started by Mona and Mark Leonardi in 2020 after Michael, their son, died from fentanyl poisoning after consuming what he thought was a Percocet pill. Mona Leonardi said they chose to hold a music event because of Michael’s love of music, to support young musicians, and because they thought music would be a good way to connect with people and raise awareness of fentanyl's dangers.

By Mona Leonardi’s account, the event was very successful. It nearly filled up with about 200 spectators, she said — a diverse crowd that included college-age students along with parents and grandparents.

“We felt we had a little bit of a breakthrough there where we were able to get people from the community there that otherwise might not have either learned more or participated,” Leonardi said. “I feel like the music really brought everyone together.”

The event featured two bands — Santa Barbara-based alternative indie rock band The Framers and San Luis Obispo-based jazz-pop band Honeyboys — and several stalls dedicated to fentanyl awareness. Mona Leonardi said she spoke on stage for about five minutes to tell Michael’s story. The foundation booth gave out quizzes to test attendees on their understanding of fentanyl, and Aldea Children and Family Services helped distribute information and fentanyl test strips — which can be used to test for the presence of the drug in other drugs by dissolving it in water.

“We had a really good day of music, we had our information booths there and we were able to talk to a lot of people in the community,” Mona Leonardi said. “Some people had no idea what was going on with illicit fentanyl and some people had heard about it, or weren’t sure what it was. So we were really able to talk to the community about what’s happening and the fentanyl crisis. And at the same time people connected there through music.”

Leonardi added that the need to inform people — and particularly youth — about the dangers of fentanyl is more pressing than ever.

The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in May estimated there were roughly 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, a 15% increase from the roughly 93,655 deaths in 2020. There was a 30% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

Overdose deaths involving opioids increased from about 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 last year. Much of the increase in deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, which caused 57,834 deaths in 2020 and 71,238 last year.

According to Napa Fire Chief Zach Curren, the city’s fire department has responded to 142 suspected overdoses this year, and 18 of them were suspected to be fentanyl-related. The department responded to 4,864 medical calls overall.

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio was also at the event. She said she saw a lot of young people there that she doesn’t normally see at events around town, and that she appreciated the use of music to raise awareness.

“It’s just a positive medium for people, especially when you have such a hard subject issue,” Alessio said.

Amanda Kreuger — whose son, Giancarlo Baldini, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2019 — was present at the event, along with two other mothers who’d also lost their sons to fentanyl overdoses in recent years.

Kreuger is part of the Napa Opioid Safety Coalition along with Mona Leonardi. She said it’s becoming increasingly important for people to know the specifics of the drug fentanyl, given its the increased presence and because she believes youth are losing their fear of the word alone.

“I think as a campaign against drugs, we really banked on the fact that these kids were scared of the word fentanyl,” Kreuger said. “And they’re losing that fear; just as with anything, they’re becoming desensitized to the word. So in my opinion, I think we really need to start going deeper and talking to these kids about why fentanyl is dangerous.”

For instance, fentanyl is about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times more potent than heroin. Just 2 milligrams of the drug can be lethal. Fentanyl can often be found in counterfeit prescription pills and may be present in other drugs sold by dealers.

Kreuger added that although the medicine naloxone — sold under the brand name Narcan and available as nasal spray — can reverse the effects of an overdose, the medicine can’t be applied if people overdose while they’re alone.

“There are different stories for everyone; there’s no exact recipe for how to know who this is affecting,” Kreuger said. “Some kids, they go to rehab and this is a complete surprise, they go to wake their kid for school and they’re dead. Some people just got out of rehab after four months. My son was clean for a year and he was in treatment for two years. You just never know; there’s just no real solid thing. So in the meantime, until we figure out a solution or somehow to combat this, people just need to stay alive until we can figure that out.”