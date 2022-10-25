Napa conference to support loved ones left behind by suicide

A conference next month in Napa is designed to guide and support family members of loved ones of those who have died by suicide.

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center will host the program in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19, in the Le Puy Conference Center at the Queen, 1000 Trancas St. in Napa.

“The emphasis of the conference is to provide a safe and supportive place for survivors to share their grief, with the goal of finding some hope through their journey of loss, (and) also to find some healing being amongst others who share their type of loss,” Denise Bleuel, the event coordinator and a member of the Napa suicide prevention council, said in a statement. “I lost my son, Quoyah, in 2015 to suicide, and I find these conferences to be uplifting and comforting, and it lessens my isolation.”

Suicide is the 10th most common cause of death in Napa County, with 20 people taking their own lives locally in 2021, event organizers said. Across the U.S., 47,641 people died by suicide last year, up 4% from the 2020 total, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event has been scheduled for the Saturday after Thanksgiving to provide extra support to survivors who may have a more difficult time during holiday seasons, she said.

Those who are left behind by a suicide often receive less support than they need, according to Bleuel — partly because families may be reluctant to announce their loved one’s death was self-inflicted, and also because those who know the circumstances of the death may be uncertain about how they can help.

The Napa conference will feature a keynote speaker, a therapist who will speak about grief following a suicide, a film, breakout discussion groups, and activities and resources for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Licensed therapists also will be on hand for those in need of support.

Visitors also are encouraged to bring photographs of loved ones who have died by suicide, and the pictures will be displayed at the conference, according to Bleuel.

To register for the Napa conference, visit https://napa-california.isosld.afsp.org, call Bleuel at 707-226-9838, or register at the door.

If you or somebody you know is contemplating suicide, call 707-253-4711, or call or text 988.