Napa congregations approach reopening cautiously as California eases COVID-19 curbs

While services, Torah study and other activities continue on the internet, Beth Shalom has brought together a task force including a doctor, teachers and others connected to the congregation to decide when live worship can safely resume. Finding the correct answer to that question is critical to the health of older members more vulnerable to COVID-19, according to Goldstein, who said two members are older than 90 and many others in their 70s and 80s.

That note of caution has the Napa synagogue already pondering how to mark Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish High Holy Days that take place in the second half of September this year – particularly if guidelines on social distancing and sanitizing surfaces stay in effect.

“How do you open up a congregation in a way that makes sense with all sorts of demographics when you’re talking about hundreds of people?” Goldstein said of Beth Shalom’s membership of about 220 households. “Like going to restaurants, is the experience of going to synagogues going to be so alien and oppressive that it negates the very reason to go in first place, which is to find comfort and support and inspiration? That would be awfully hard to do with social distancing, with masks, with the whole gestalt of (safety) guidelines.”