Napa congregations approach reopening cautiously as California eases COVID-19 curbs

On Sunday, Napa County’s slow road back to normalcy led some residents back to church, where the rituals of worship were both familiar – and not.
At Yountville’s St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Father Daniel Roa led Mass directly in front of parishioners for the first time in more than two months. But the service had been moved from the wooden pews of the sanctuary to metal chairs in the meeting hall, carefully spaced 6 feet apart with stripes of black tape on the linoleum floor.
Thirteen miles south in Napa, the guitar and drum parts by Hillside Christian Church’s praise band rippled across an auditorium to about 60 audience members – all of them worship staff and volunteers taking part in a transition they hoped will allow a portion of the membership back by mid-June after weeks of services streamed on the internet.
After more than two months of empty sanctuaries and worship by videoconference, houses of worship in the Napa Valley and across California finally are pondering the road back to live, in-person religious services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But some churches and synagogues are treading that path quicker than others.
A framework of safety standards issued by the state last week clears counties to allow in-person worship for the first time since the spread of COVID-19 triggered a sweeping stay-at-home order in mid-March. But religious gatherings, at least initially, would come with numerous strings attached – no more than 100 worshipers even in the largest venues, plus requirements to take visitors’ temperatures, limit singing and recitations, and avoid sharing prayer books and worship objects.
The new tone of caution was evident at St. Joan of Arc, where a mask, scarf or veil shrouded the face of every man, woman and child attending the 11:30 a.m. Mass. A seating layout created to preserve social distancing placed individuals in the front row, couples behind them and families near the back, where chairs were arranged in clusters of four.
The masks finally came off near the end of the service as worshipers stepped outside for Communion. Placing his N95 mask back over his face, Father Roa placed the holy wafers into the palms of a few visitors – a practice encouraged or required at some other Catholic churches – but in most cases stuck to the traditional practice of placing the bread on the believer’s tongue, taking care to apply hand sanitizer before meeting the next parishioner.
Yet even the intrusions from a global health emergency were not enough to discourage Roa on this first Sunday in weeks before church members. “I’m so happy, so excited about celebrating Eucharist with people,” he said.
“It’s kind of difficult, it’s kind of different, but we need to get used to it,” said Roa, who predicted the meeting hall may host Mass for one to two months. “It’s my hope that this is temporary.”
“It’s going to take some adjusting; this is our new normal for a while,” said Raja Orr, the organist at St. Joan of Arc, who played an electronic keyboard during the Sunday Masses. “But I’m just glad to see people showing up.”
Houses of worship are the latest focus as the state eases mid-March stay-at-home orders that shut down all but essential services and kept 40 million Californians at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing precautions are credited with reducing rates of hospitalizations and deaths, and most of California’s 58 counties are deep into phase two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan to restart the battered economy.
Earlier Sunday morning, worship leaders and other staff at Hillside Christian Church re-entered the congregation’s south Napa building. But it was not a return to full-scale worship but a dry run for members’ eventual return, with the great majority of Hillside’s members continuing to follow services online as they have throughout the spring.
“We’re looking at resuming a more normal schedule in mid-June, but it depends on getting everything we need in place,” Pastor Eric Daniel said last week.
The changes Daniel said are being made for safety’s sake are varied and numerous – from a reduced number of singers and musicians to face masks for church volunteers, and even a switch from upholstered to easier-to-clean plastic chairs. Hillside also is considering an online registration system to place members in one of two or three Sunday services.
“We want to communicate to leaders and volunteers, but also the Napa community, that we’re doing everything we can to minimize any spread of the virus or the disease,” said Daniel, who church averages about 650 attendees each Sunday.
On their first Sunday back since before the pandemic, some Hillside members were grateful to return, even knowing that social distancing rules will require many fellow members to participate online indefinitely.
“Just seeing people in person again, I’ve missed that personal interaction,” said Emma Rasmussen of Napa, a Hillside volunteer and greeter who joined the church 14 years ago. “That’s what we’re here for, to love one another.”
North Bay Catholics also could look forward to worshiping in person again, depending of what church they attend.
On Thursday, Bishop Robert Vasa of the Diocese of Santa Rosa welcomed North Bay parishioners back to their local churches – but only if they are not at risk of contracting the virus – and confirmed a dispensation to avoid attending Mass on Sundays remains in effect during the state emergency. “Only those who are healthy and have no underlying co-morbidities should attend,” he said.
The decision about when to reopen and under what conditions is being left to individual churches, according to Vasa.
Joining St. Joan of Arc in reopening its doors in time for Pentecost was St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, which livestreamed Sunday Masses at its downtown Napa sanctuary for those kept out by a 100-person seating limit set by the state. The church is issuing tickets on Tuesday to attend English or Spanish-language Mass the following Saturday and Sunday, with face coverings required for worshipers.
Under the state guidelines, congregations are to limit gatherings to 25 percent of building capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower. Choirs aren’t recommended.
Neither are shaking hands or hugging. Worshipers are urged to wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books, keep their distance in pews and skip the collection plate. Large gatherings such as for concerts, weddings and funerals should be avoided.
The guidelines say even with social distancing, in-person worship carries a higher risk of transmitting the virus and increasing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths and recommend houses of worship shorten services.
Some local congregations – especially those without ample building space needed to keep worshipers a safe distance from one another to prevent COVID-19’s spread – were in no hurry to bring members back under one roof.
“There is no timeline,” said Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom, the Napa synagogue that has moved all worship – including members’ Passover Seders in April – online after the county’s shelter-at-home directive began March 20. “We don’t want to open up until it’s safe. Based on my initial look at the state guidelines, they do look quite onerous for a small community like ours. To be able to implement all the guidelines in itself looks to be an enormous challenge that I’m not sure we could handle.”
While services, Torah study and other activities continue on the internet, Beth Shalom has brought together a task force including a doctor, teachers and others connected to the congregation to decide when live worship can safely resume. Finding the correct answer to that question is critical to the health of older members more vulnerable to COVID-19, according to Goldstein, who said two members are older than 90 and many others in their 70s and 80s.
That note of caution has the Napa synagogue already pondering how to mark Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish High Holy Days that take place in the second half of September this year – particularly if guidelines on social distancing and sanitizing surfaces stay in effect.
“How do you open up a congregation in a way that makes sense with all sorts of demographics when you’re talking about hundreds of people?” Goldstein said of Beth Shalom’s membership of about 220 households. “Like going to restaurants, is the experience of going to synagogues going to be so alien and oppressive that it negates the very reason to go in first place, which is to find comfort and support and inspiration? That would be awfully hard to do with social distancing, with masks, with the whole gestalt of (safety) guidelines.”
Elsewhere in the city, Pastor Marylee Sheffer of Napa Methodist Church agreed that state safety recommendations for public worship would make reopening its downtown sanctuary impractical, since the 25-percent capacity limit would allow no more than 50 members in the pews.
If attendance limits are not enough to discourage Napa Methodist from quickly returning to full-scale services, other limits may be, according to Sheffer. “Singing is something that defines Methodism,” she said. “We are a singing people, so I can’t imagine us coming together and being mute.”
Bishop Vasa, meanwhile, has sought to reopen churches in the Diocese of Santa Rosa – which extends up the North Coast to the Oregon border – that shuttered along with other houses of worship as COVID-19 began proliferating in California. In contrast to the relatively low-key reopenings in Napa County, that push led the diocese into conflict with Sonoma County’s public health director when Vasa announced plans to invite worshipers to Santa Rosa’s Cathedral of St. Eugene starting on Sunday, according to the Press Democrat. (The diocese later rescinded the move in a statement released on Saturday.)
“I am conscious that religion and the freedom to worship is a definitive good; we can be rightly concerned about survival, but we also are concerned about the human flourishing that touches our humanity,” Vasa told the Register last week. “Even though people may say we are a nonessential service, I would say that we are essential to human flourishing.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
