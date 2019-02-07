Napa will continue flushing out hydrants through April, with work currently focused on Browns Valley near Buhman Avenue.
Most work is currently concentrated on streets east of Buhman, but Buhman Court, Leaning Oak Drive and Oak Rock Lane will also be targeted, according to an update posted on the city's website.
Napa flushes its hydrants to rid the system of particles and minerals that have accumulated over time.
Water is still safe to use, but the process may cause periods of discolored water and reduced pressure in localized areas where flushing is being conducted, the city said previously. This generally clears within a few hours after flushing has been completed. Residents should monitor their water prior to starting laundry, especially when washing white clothes.
Flushing operations may activate low-pressure alarms on automatic fire sprinkler systems due to temporary reductions in water pressure.
The city will next target homes west of Buhman but no further than Stonybrook Drive.