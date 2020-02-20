Napa coronavirus update: Queen, County, CDC reassure residents

Who are these two patients?

Herold said that due to patient privacy rules, the Queen could not say much about the patients or course of treatment.

However, they are both American citizens, said Herold, which is why they were brought to the U.S. from a cruise ship in Japan.

According to the Seattle Times, one of those two Napa patients is Marianne Obenchain of Olympia, Washington, who has been confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

In an interview with a Seattle TV station, KING5, Obenchain, 59, said, "When I found out, I just thought back, 'Well, you know I haven't shown any symptoms yet, so I'm still doing good,' so I'm not going to complain."

While it is a surprise to many that a coronavirus patient would end up in Napa, the Queen was already preparing for such an instance, said Herold.

During the height of the Ebola virus crisis, “we were a designated Ebola facility,” prepared to accept such patients, Herold said.

“In January, we began proactively screening for potential cases of coronavirus, using a series of criteria including recent travel history, as part of our efforts to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors,” said Herold.