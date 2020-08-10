Napa coroner identifies body found in Napa River

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the body found in the Napa River last week as that of Ismael Vargas, 23, of Napa.
On Wednesday, a kayaker reported finding a decomposed body in the water near Kennedy Park, Napa Police reported.
Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said Monday that the coroner's staff had used dental records to identify Vargas, who was described a transient.
Napa Police were not immediately available Monday morning for an update of their investigation.
