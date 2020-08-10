Napa coroner identifies body found in Napa River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the body found in the Napa River last week as that of Ismael Vargas, 23, of Napa.

On Wednesday, a kayaker reported finding a decomposed body in the water near Kennedy Park, Napa Police reported.

Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said Monday that the coroner's staff had used dental records to identify Vargas, who was described a transient.

Napa Police were not immediately available Monday morning for an update of their investigation.