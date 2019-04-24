The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the woman whose body was found inside a house on Coleman Street in central Napa on Monday night.
The deceased person was Belinda Janet Laird, 60, of Napa, Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford said Wednesday afternoon.
Napa police have released minimal information about the incident, saying only that a body was found and that detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau also responded.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin referred questions as to the person's identity to the Coroner's office.
Pitkin also asked that anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Garrett Wade at 257-9509 or email him at GWade@cityofnapa.org.
Pitkin did not respond Wednesday to a request for more information.
According to online records, Laird lived on the 1700 block of Coleman Street. She had lived in other Napa addresses. In an earlier marriage, she had been known as Belinda Janet Testa.