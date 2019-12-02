The Napa County Sheriff''s Office released the identity of the 55-year-old man who was found dead shortly after daybreak Thursday near the Napa Valley Vine Trail in central Napa.
Vincent Ray Dennison was a transient who had lived in Napa for a considerable amount of time, Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said Monday.
According to Napa Police, Dennison was discovered lying in bushes by a bicyclist who was riding on the Vine Trail near Lincoln Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.
The coroner's division of the Sheriff's Office does not yet know the cause of death, Wofford said.
Police noted that the temperature before dawn on Thanksgiving morning had dropped into the 30s.
Napa County's winter shelter had opened earlier in November, offering additional shelter to people during the wet, cold months, officials noted.