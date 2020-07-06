Napa coroner identifies motorcycle fatality on July 4

Napa coroner identifies motorcycle fatality on July 4

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's office identified Saturday's motorcycle fatality in rural Napa County as Moises David Santos Hidalgo, 25, of San Francisco.

Santos Hidalgo was killed when his motorcycle collided with a guardrail on Berryessa Knoxville Road shortly before noon, Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said Monday morning. 

He was declared dead at the accident scene, Wofford said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News