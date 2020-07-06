Napa coroner identifies motorcycle fatality on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's office identified Saturday's motorcycle fatality in rural Napa County as Moises David Santos Hidalgo, 25, of San Francisco.

Santos Hidalgo was killed when his motorcycle collided with a guardrail on Berryessa Knoxville Road shortly before noon, Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said Monday morning.

He was declared dead at the accident scene, Wofford said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.