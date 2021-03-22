 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash

Napa coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's office identified the motorcyclist Monday who was killed Sunday evening when his Harley-Davidson sideswiped two vehicles on Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road.

The collision occurred at 5:30 p.m. when a motorcycle driven by Luis Daniel Romero, 29, of Rio Linda drifted over the solid double yellow lines, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The motorcycle sideswiped a pickup truck driven by Tru Knudsen, 35, of Vacaville, and a SUV driven by Jacqueline Cochran, 32, of Vacaville, the CHP said.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers on the motorcycle and in one of the vehicles reported minor injuries, the CHP said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be collision factors, according to the CHP. Both the motorcyclist and his passenger, Martha Velasquez, 31, of Rio Linda, were wearing helmets, the CHP said. 

Velasquez was transported by REACH helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment of minor injuries, the CHP said.

A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV was treated for minor injuries at Kaiser hospital in Vacaville, the CHP said.

Highway 128 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes for the CHP investigation.

WATCH NOW: NAPA CANNABIS DISPENSARY ABIDE OPENS NEAR DOWNTOWN

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News