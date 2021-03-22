Napa coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash

The Napa County Coroner's office identified the motorcyclist Monday who was killed Sunday evening when his Harley-Davidson sideswiped two vehicles on Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road.

The collision occurred at 5:30 p.m. when a motorcycle driven by Luis Daniel Romero, 29, of Rio Linda drifted over the solid double yellow lines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle sideswiped a pickup truck driven by Tru Knudsen, 35, of Vacaville, and a SUV driven by Jacqueline Cochran, 32, of Vacaville, the CHP said.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers on the motorcycle and in one of the vehicles reported minor injuries, the CHP said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be collision factors, according to the CHP. Both the motorcyclist and his passenger, Martha Velasquez, 31, of Rio Linda, were wearing helmets, the CHP said.

Velasquez was transported by REACH helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment of minor injuries, the CHP said.