Napa coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Saturday on Butts Canyon Road

Napa coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Saturday on Butts Canyon Road

The motorcyclist who died in a solo crash Saturday afternoon on Butts Canyon Road in rural Napa County was identified Monday as John Wayne Bauer Jr., 57, of Santa Rosa.

The Napa County Coroner's Office said Bauer crashed around 5 p.m. Saturday on Butts Canyon Road at Snell Valley Road.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

