Napa Coroner identifies motorist killed in Highway 29 crash

The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the motorist who was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash between two cars on Highway 29 south of Calistoga.

The deceased driver was Alvin Ray Minniefield, 64, of Santa Rosa, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Minniefield died at the scene of the crash, which also injured his passenger from Santa Rosa, according to the CHP.

The other motorist, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, where he was arrested for suspected felony DUI — drugs, causing major injury, the CHP said.

Popick was traveling southbound when he drifted into the northbound lane, colliding with Minniefield's vehicle, the CHP said.

The crash closed Highway 29 in both directions for two hours.