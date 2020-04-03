Napa coroner identifies motorist who died in irrigation pond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa County Coroner's office identified the man from Paso Robles who died early Thursday morning in an irrigation pond off Dry Creek Road.

The deceased is Chancellor Steven Goforth, 30, sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford said Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the resident of Paso Robles was one of two men inside a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser that, for unknown reasons, rolled off a private driveway in the 2200 block of Dry Creek Road at 3:33 a.m., and then down an embankment before becoming submerged in an irrigation pond.

Goforth was taken by emergency workers to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old Napa man who also was inside the sport-utility vehicle was able to escape uninjured, according to the highway patrol. No other vehicles were involved, said Officer Marc Renspurger of the CHP's Napa bureau.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP, which said the case remains under investigation.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

