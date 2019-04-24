Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found inside a central Napa house Monday night, but the cause of her death remained unknown late Wednesday.
The deceased person was Belinda Janet Laird, 60, of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner's Office. She was found dead at a home on Coleman Street, Napa Police reported.
The circumstances of Laird's death remain unknown, and police Lt. Gary Pitkin said in an email that authorities would not release further details pending the results of an autopsy and other tests.
Napa Police have released minimal information about the incident, saying only that a body was found and that detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau also responded.
Earlier, Pitkin asked that anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Garrett Wade at 257-9509 or email him at GWade@cityofnapa.org.
According to online records, Laird lived in the 1700 block of Coleman Street. She also had lived in other Napa addresses. In an earlier marriage, she had been known as Belinda Janet Testa.