Napa coroner identifies woman who died in Soscol crash

The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the 85-year-old woman who died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Soscol Avenue at Silverado Trail.
Mary Sloan of Napa died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m. following a crash at 2:15 p.m., the coroner's office reported Friday.
Sloan was a passenger in a northbound 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that collided with a 2001 BMW x5 sport-utility vehicle that was turning left from southbound Soscol, police said.
Both Sloan and the Volkswagen’s driver, a 49-year-old female Napa resident, were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley for what were thought to be minor injuries, but the older woman’s condition quickly deteriorated, and she died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts, police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, a 50-year-old Napa man, declined medical treatment, according to police, who said there was no evidence that either motorist was impaired.
Both vehicles had been towed and cleanup had begun at the scene before authorities learned of the passenger’s death at the Queen. Police then closed the Soscol-Silverado intersection about an hour after the wreck for their scene investigation.
WATCH NOW: NAPAN PETER EDRIDGE BUILT A REALLY BIG RADIO CONTROLLED AIRPLANE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA'S BROWNS VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DURING COVID-19
Students at Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Frank Silva
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.