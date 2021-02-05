Napa coroner identifies woman who died in Soscol crash

The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the 85-year-old woman who died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Soscol Avenue at Silverado Trail.

Mary Sloan of Napa died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m. following a crash at 2:15 p.m., the coroner's office reported Friday.

Sloan was a passenger in a northbound 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that collided with a 2001 BMW x5 sport-utility vehicle that was turning left from southbound Soscol, police said.

Both Sloan and the Volkswagen’s driver, a 49-year-old female Napa resident, were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley for what were thought to be minor injuries, but the older woman’s condition quickly deteriorated, and she died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, a 50-year-old Napa man, declined medical treatment, according to police, who said there was no evidence that either motorist was impaired.

Both vehicles had been towed and cleanup had begun at the scene before authorities learned of the passenger’s death at the Queen. Police then closed the Soscol-Silverado intersection about an hour after the wreck for their scene investigation.