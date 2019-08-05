{{featured_button_text}}

The motorcyclist killed in a solo crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa was identified Monday as a 64-year-old man from Winters.

Russell Layton was riding his motorcycle when for unknown reasons he ran off the road and struck a tree, the Napa County Coroner's Office said.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, about two miles south of Markley Cove resort.

Layton was declared dead at the scene. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.