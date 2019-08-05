The motorcyclist killed in a solo crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa was identified Monday as a 64-year-old man from Winters.
Russell Layton was riding his motorcycle when for unknown reasons he ran off the road and struck a tree, the Napa County Coroner's Office said.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, about two miles south of Markley Cove resort.
Layton was declared dead at the scene.