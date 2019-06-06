The 73-year-old Napa motorist who died in his driveway on Wednesday has been identified as Robert Wayne Bruner, the Napa County Sheriff's Coroner's Office said Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol was called when Bruner collapsed in his driveway on the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road and his pickup truck rolled toward the roadway.
Bruner was declared dead at the scene of the incident, which was reported at 11:45 a.m.
Bruner had a heart condition, the CHP said. A heart attack is the suspected cause of death.
The Coroner's Office has not yet issued a report on the cause of death.