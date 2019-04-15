{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa man killed while attempting to cross Highway 29 on foot Saturday night was identified Monday as Erik Keith Woodward, 25.

Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m. after being struck by a SUV traveling at freeway speeds, Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

The California Highway Patrol reported Sunday that Woodward was attempting to cross the four-lane highway south of First Street when he was struck by an SUV whose driver could not avoid the pedestrian.

The motorist, a 51-year-old man from Concord, suffered moderate injuries as a result of the collision, the CHP said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
11
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.