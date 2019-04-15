The Napa man killed while attempting to cross Highway 29 on foot Saturday night was identified Monday as Erik Keith Woodward, 25.
Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m. after being struck by a SUV traveling at freeway speeds, Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
The California Highway Patrol reported Sunday that Woodward was attempting to cross the four-lane highway south of First Street when he was struck by an SUV whose driver could not avoid the pedestrian.
The motorist, a 51-year-old man from Concord, suffered moderate injuries as a result of the collision, the CHP said.