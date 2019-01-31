The Napa County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit by a car on Highway 29 at Trower Avenue Wednesday night as Brian Sean Greggi, 51, of Napa.
Napa Police said Greggi was crossing eastbound on the south side of the intersection at 6:27 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
Greggi, who was not in a crosswalk, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts, police said.
At least three pedestrians have been struck by cars and killed in Napa County since June, while a fourth sustained major injuries.
In Wednesday night's crash, the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Trower Avenue was closed at Highway 29 in both eastbound and westbound directions and northbound highway traffic was diverted off the roadway at Trancas Street. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours while the police department's Accident Reconstruction Team worked at the scene.
As part of their investigation, police will look at whether the pedestrian had consumed alcohol or drugs that might have contributed to the collision, police said.
This is at least the second time in January that a pedestrian has been seriously hurt or killed in a car crash. Mary Elizabeth Jackson, 62, was struck in a high-profile hit-and-run crash near Soscol Avenue and Jackson Street on Jan. 15. She suffered major injuries, including a fractured skull and fractures to both legs and arms, according to a GoFundMe page created to pay for her medical costs.
In October, Sandy Lee Pressey, 61, was hit by a truck in the 500 block of Silverado Trail in Napa and died. In November, St. Helena resident Susan Cardoza, 53, was killed when she was struck by a car in the 3500 block of Silverado Trail North.
John W. Stewart, 68, died in June after he tried to cross Soscol near Imperial Way and Vallejo Street, and was hit by a pickup truck.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at (707) 257-9223 or mfullmore@cityofnapa.org.