 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa coroner IDs Sunday's motorcycle fatality

Napa coroner IDs Sunday's motorcycle fatality

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the male motorcyclist who was killed early Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Pueblo and Stadium avenues.

The deceased was Loiy Rakad Zidan, 26, of Fairfield, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Zidan was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Medical Center at 1:19 p.m. following the crash that occurred at 12:41 p.m., Wofford said.

Zidan's motorcycle collided with a SUV driven by a 35-year-old Napa woman who is cooperating with the investigation, Napa Police said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor, police said.

Police called out its Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate the collision. Pueblo Avenue was closed between Rexford Mobile Estates and the Boys and Girls Club for approximately six hours, police said.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans revealed what songs would be on the ultimate road trip playlist. A quarter of respondents said that ‘On the Road Again’ by Willie Nelson would have to be included in their road trip playlist. ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ by John Denver was the fourth-most-popular choice. In third place was Tom Cochrane’s ‘Life is a Highway’, with 27% of people including it in their road trip playlist. The Eagles’ classic ‘Hotel California’ came in second place. ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd was the most popular choice, with 39% of people including it in their playlist. Other popular songs that feature in the top 20 list include ‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo and ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News