Napa coroner IDs Sunday's motorcycle fatality

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the male motorcyclist who was killed early Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Pueblo and Stadium avenues.

The deceased was Loiy Rakad Zidan, 26, of Fairfield, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Zidan was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Medical Center at 1:19 p.m. following the crash that occurred at 12:41 p.m., Wofford said.

Zidan's motorcycle collided with a SUV driven by a 35-year-old Napa woman who is cooperating with the investigation, Napa Police said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor, police said.

Police called out its Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate the collision. Pueblo Avenue was closed between Rexford Mobile Estates and the Boys and Girls Club for approximately six hours, police said.