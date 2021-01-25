Napa coroner IDs woman killed in Silverado Trail crash

The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was killed Thursday when her daughter lost control of their car on Silverado Trail.
Danita Collins Shook, 40, of Lower Lake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 6200 block of the Trail, said Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford.
The crash was reported at 4:03 p.m., when a 2010 Honda struck a tree, the CHP said.
The woman who died was the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who had a valid permit and was at the wheel with her mother in the front passenger seat and her 13-year-old brother in the back, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.
The car was traveling southbound on Silverado Trail, south of Yountville Cross Road, at approximately 60 mph when, for unknown reasons, the teenage driver lost control of the Honda, which struck the tree on its passenger side, Renspurger said.
Both siblings were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to Renspurger, who said all three occupants were wearing their seat belts.
WATCH NOW: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO SEE VACCINATED LOVED ONES?
SEE PHOTOS: NAPA OPTOMETRY BUSINESS MARKS MORE THAN 100 YEARS OF HELPING LOCALS TO SEE BETTER
Larsen Eye Group team
Vintage equipment
Eye equipment
Larsen Eye Group with Dr. Hendricks 2000
Dr. Hendricks of Larsen Eye Group.
JFK glasses
New technology at Larsen Eye Group
Larsen Eye Group
1938 patient card
Larsen Eye Group
Larsen Eye Group
Eye Spy: 100 years of vision
Larsen Eye Group
Steiger optometry building 1970s
Vintage lenses
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…