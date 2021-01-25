Napa coroner IDs woman killed in Silverado Trail crash

The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was killed Thursday when her daughter lost control of their car on Silverado Trail.

Danita Collins Shook, 40, of Lower Lake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 6200 block of the Trail, said Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The crash was reported at 4:03 p.m., when a 2010 Honda struck a tree, the CHP said.

The woman who died was the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who had a valid permit and was at the wheel with her mother in the front passenger seat and her 13-year-old brother in the back, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.

The car was traveling southbound on Silverado Trail, south of Yountville Cross Road, at approximately 60 mph when, for unknown reasons, the teenage driver lost control of the Honda, which struck the tree on its passenger side, Renspurger said.

Both siblings were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to Renspurger, who said all three occupants were wearing their seat belts.

