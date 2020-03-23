Napa coroner's office identifies homeless man who died in his tent

A 67-year-old homeless man died in his tent near Napa Valley College early Sunday morning, the Napa County Coroner's Office reported.
The coroner identified the man as Craig Lee Bouwsma. He died alone in his tent on the 2200 block of Strewblow Drive, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The death was discovered at 3:11 a.m.
Family members said that Bouwsma had history of medical problems, Wofford said.
Napa Police are investigating the death, he said.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
