Napa coroner's office doing autopsy on Sonoma man found dead in park

The Napa County Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy on a 78-year-old Sonoma man who was found dead Monday in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

The Sonoma Index-Tribune said Robert Fuentes had been reported missing the week before and his truck had been found in Clearlake.

His body was found in the state park on Highway 29 midway between Calistoga and Middletown, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are classifying this as an "unattended death," with no apparent evidence of trauma, the sheriff's office said.