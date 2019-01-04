Napa County’s next Devlin Road link should begin construction in February with a goal of taking at least a little bit of traffic off of congested Highway 29.
This $6.5 million project will give traffic a way to travel between two parts of the airport industrial area without getting on the highway. It will bridge Fagan Creek, which is a barrier between two already-built Devlin Road segments.
The county’s hope is to build the entire 1,100-foot segment from Tower Road to Airpark Road at once. But the project might have to be done in two phases.
“We’re right on the edge of having enough money right now to do the project … depending on how the bids come in, we may end up coming back and approving a partial project,” Public Works Director Steve Lederer said.
Of the $6.5 million project total, which includes such things as environmental clearances, construction costs are expected to be $3.5 million. Also needed is $525,000 for contingencies, a county report said.
If funding falls short, the county could build the 92-foot-long bridge over Fagan Creek first, and then return in 2020 to build the rest of the road segment.
“The most expensive and difficult part is the bridge,” Lederer said. “We’re going to focus on that.”
Lederer said that, while construction should begin in February, the heavy work likely won't start until spring when the rainy season ends.
Another option is to wait until all of the money is available and build the entire project at once. Lederer said one problem is environmental permits could expire.
“We’ve got to get going,” Lederer said.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 18 voted to put the project out to bid.
“It would be wonderful to do the whole thing,” Board of Supervisors Chair Brad Wagenknecht said.
Receiving a pending payment from American Canyon would give the Devlin Road project a financial boost. The county and city in 2008 agreed that American Canyon could annex part of the industrial area if it shared traffic impact fees from development on the annexed land.
American City Manager Jason Holley said the next payment will come with the next phase of the Napa Logistics Park. The city will calculate the amount when it issues a building permit.
“We’re hopeful it will be sometime in the second quarter of 2019,” Holley said.
All five phases of the Napa Logistic Park are to bring the county about $2.5 million. The next payment will come with the second phase.
Devlin Road is to someday run 3.5 miles from Soscol Ferry Road near Highway 29 and the Grapecrusher statue to Green Island Road in American Canyon. The Napa County segment over Fagan Creek will be one more piece of the Devlin Road puzzle.
Then it will be up to American Canyon to complete Devlin Road by building the final, $9 million half-mile segment at the southern end within city boundaries. Holley said the city is requesting $4.1 million in advance funding from the California Transportation Commission.
“If all the stars come into alignment, we could be under construction on that segment in 2019,” Holley said.
If not, construction could start the summer of 2020, he said.
A completed, 3.5-mile Devlin Road would do more than pull some of the airport industrial park traffic off of Highway 29. It would also serve as an alternate route if Highway 29 is blocked by an accident.
Presently, no such alternate route exists within Napa County. If Highway 29 is shut down south of South Kelly Road, the shortest link between American Canyon and the Napa Valley is through Solano County on Interstate 80 and Highway 12 – a detour of about 14 miles.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors in 1982 decided one of the frontage roads near the then-new Highway 29 Butler Bridge over the Napa River would be called Devlin Road. Devlin Road since then has grown in segments.