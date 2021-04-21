Napa council again votes for buffer zone around reproductive health clinics

Shouting and the use of amplified sound are also banned within 50 feet of a reproductive center’s property lines.

As was the case before the council’s original vote April 6, Tuesday's decision followed another torrent of emails from abortion opponents attacking the rules as a violation of the free-speech rights of sign holders and vigil keepers, as well as by Planned Parenthood supporters describing the rules as a safeguard for clinic visitors against harassment. Ahead of the meeting, 67 people emailed the city to oppose the buffer zone while 27 wrote in favor of it, according to City Clerk Tiffany Carranza.

In a phone call to council members, Dominic Figueroa, the Napa leader of the twice-yearly 40 Days for Life anti-abortion vigil campaign, denied any misbehavior on the part of demonstrators, saying none of the estimated 90 calls to Napa Police from the Planned Parenthood clinic since 2016 have led to a criminal conviction.

“Where is the evidence that we’ve been breaking the law?” he said. “There’s no documentary evidence to show we violated the law on sidewalk, and I don’t understand why a new law is warranted in this case.”