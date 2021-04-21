Napa council again votes for buffer zone around reproductive health clinics

The Napa City Council on Tuesday gave its second and final approval to the creation of a buffer zone outside a Planned Parenthood clinic that has been the hub of anti-abortion demonstrations for more than a decade.
Meeting at City Hall two weeks after approving the ordinance the first time, all five council members again cast votes supporting the plan, which will prohibit shouting, amplification and various “harassing” acts within 30 feet of reproductive health clinics including the one operated by Planned Parenthood Northern California on 1735 Jefferson St. The ordinance is set to take effect May 20.
Napa’s ordinance does not outlaw vigils or protesting within a clinic’s 30-foot buffer, but prohibits “harassment” of visitors from one hour before the center’s opening to one hour after it closes. Actions classified as harassment include moving within 8 feet of a person who states he or she does not want to be approached; following a person in a way causing “a reasonable person to fear bodily harm” to oneself, another person or to property; shouting at a person; intentionally touching a person without permission; violent or threatening gestures; or blocking the safe passage of pedestrians or vehicles.
Shouting and the use of amplified sound are also banned within 50 feet of a reproductive center’s property lines.
As was the case before the council’s original vote April 6, Tuesday's decision followed another torrent of emails from abortion opponents attacking the rules as a violation of the free-speech rights of sign holders and vigil keepers, as well as by Planned Parenthood supporters describing the rules as a safeguard for clinic visitors against harassment. Ahead of the meeting, 67 people emailed the city to oppose the buffer zone while 27 wrote in favor of it, according to City Clerk Tiffany Carranza.
The council framed the issue as involving public safety, not free speech. Demonstrators can still protest, but must observe new boundaries, they said.
In a phone call to council members, Dominic Figueroa, the Napa leader of the twice-yearly 40 Days for Life anti-abortion vigil campaign, denied any misbehavior on the part of demonstrators, saying none of the estimated 90 calls to Napa Police from the Planned Parenthood clinic since 2016 have led to a criminal conviction.
“Where is the evidence that we’ve been breaking the law?” he said. “There’s no documentary evidence to show we violated the law on sidewalk, and I don’t understand why a new law is warranted in this case.”
“Peaceful resistance is a time-honored practice in our country,” said another opponent, Debbie Brumley. “As someone who has participated in prayer vigils, in 13 years I have never blocked access to anyone at the facility, nor have I seen anyone else” do so, she told the council.
Afterward, the council approved the buffer zone rules without comment as part of the meeting’s consent calendar, a list of normally routine items voted on as a group. Before their initial vote April 6, council members described the ordinance as a public safety matter, not a free-speech one.
“Protesters say their intent is not to harass or intimidate, to try to be as peaceful as possible,” Councilmember Mary Luros said at the time. “We don’t say you can’t give out info or peacefully pray. We just ask you take a few steps back and not harass or yell at people.”
The restrictions were passed eight months after local Planned Parenthood staff members and volunteers petitioned the city to create a protected area around the Jefferson Street building, which for more than a decade has attracted anti-abortion demonstrations including 40 Days for Life vigils each spring and fall.
Napa’s Planned Parenthood clinic does not list surgical abortions as part of the services provided on site, although RU-486 abortion pills and morning-after contraception are offered.
Ahead of the council’s original vote earlier this month, several Planned Parenthood supporters said the protests on Jefferson Street disturb not only women seeking reproductive health services, but others — including lower-income residents with few alternatives — visiting the clinic for cancer screenings and other care not related to pregnancies.
A majority of police calls involving the Planned Parenthood building since 2016 have involved complaints of people blocking the clinic entrance and sidewalk as well as allegations of verbal harassment and threats, according to City Manager Steve Potter, Napa’s former police chief.
To create a protective buffer, a clinic’s management must send a written request to Napa Police, and the city would then measure the zone and post boundary signs within 14 days. The ordinance provides for a range of enforcement measures, ranging from a police dispersal order to civil action by a clinic to a misdemeanor charge.
