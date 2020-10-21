Napa council approves 218 more apartments at The Braydon complex

With council members united in supporting a boost to Napa's tight housing supply, much of Tuesday's discussion revolved around two of The Braydon's hoped-for features: a pair of westward-facing murals visible from across the Napa River, and a connection to the Napa Valley Vine Trail for those on foot and bicycles.

Council members agreed to let staff review and approve the artwork, which is required for large-scale commercial construction but not for residential projects, despite Councilmember Liz Alessio's call for the council to vote on the murals given the visibility of the project.

“I can see the apartments even from the Third Street bridge and it looks great,” she said, speaking on a video call to City Hall, where the other four councilmembers met in person. “I just want to make sure that from the other side of the river, the mural also fits Napa and it's going to be enjoyed by all.”