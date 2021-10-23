Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing

Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
In partnership with Burbank, the Napa City Council recently approved a $31 million grant co-application to California’s Project Homekey initiative, which seeks to expand housing for people experiencing homelessness or people who are at risk of homelessness statewide. Approximately $1.45 million is available for that task in the current round of funding.
The Wine Valley Lodge has been operated by Napa County since March 2020, for homeless housing under Project Roomkey — California’s homeless relief initiative created in the early stages of the pandemic — and for pandemic-related isolation and quarantines.
The Napa City Council also approved a $3 million loan for the project from the affordable housing impact fee, adding to $4 million approved by the Napa County Board of Supervisors for the project earlier this month.
The Burbank Housing proposal involves a 55-year lease of the Wine Valley Lodge, a 54-unit motel located in Napa at 200 South Coombs Street. The owner of the property has expressed interest in a long-term lease, but isn’t willing to sell it, according to a Napa County Board of Supervisors staff report.
Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager, said the site is in good condition and only requires a few renovations — kitchenettes in each of the rooms and Americans with Disability Act adjustments — to be up and running.
Ferrell said the total amount of funding Burbank requires for the project is $21.2 million, which would include the cost of converting the motel into a permanent housing project and a five-year operating subsidy. (The state recommended Project Homekey applications request for about double the estimated need, Ferrell said.)
Ferrell also said the state set the Project Homekey application system up so there’s not a set deadline and jurisdictions benefit from applying for funds quickly. The city is expecting to submit the co-application with Burbank in early November, she said.
Then, if the grant is approved, Burbank would be able to begin providing the units for homeless residents in September 2022, Ferrell added.
Jocelyn Lin, associate director of housing development for Burbank, said it’s difficult to predict what the annual cost of running the project will be, particularly because the nonprofit hasn’t yet entered into agreements with homeless service providers who would provide those supportive services.
Burbank House is, however, looking to receive $1.2 million from Project Homekey that will be used as an operating subsidy for the first three years of operation, she said, which will give them that time to figure out how the financial side of providing services will work out over a longer period of time.
The Napa councilmembers expressed unanimous support for the project.
Mayor Scott Sedgley said the project is desperately needed, but that it will come at a cost to the city by removing property tax and transient occupancy tax revenue the city normally receives from the Wine Valley Lodge. Even so, he said, the city council should agree to move forward with the project because supporting homeless residents is a great need.
Councilmember Liz Alessio said the overall benefit of converting the motel into supportive housing far exceeds any costs.
“If I had three thumbs, I’d give it three thumbs up,” Alessio said.
