Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing

Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager, said the site is in good condition and only requires a few renovations — kitchenettes in each of the rooms and Americans with Disability Act adjustments — to be up and running.

Ferrell said the total amount of funding Burbank requires for the project is $21.2 million, which would include the cost of converting the motel into a permanent housing project and a five-year operating subsidy. (The state recommended Project Homekey applications request for about double the estimated need, Ferrell said.)

Ferrell also said the state set the Project Homekey application system up so there’s not a set deadline and jurisdictions benefit from applying for funds quickly. The city is expecting to submit the co-application with Burbank in early November, she said.

Then, if the grant is approved, Burbank would be able to begin providing the units for homeless residents in September 2022, Ferrell added.

Jocelyn Lin, associate director of housing development for Burbank, said it’s difficult to predict what the annual cost of running the project will be, particularly because the nonprofit hasn’t yet entered into agreements with homeless service providers who would provide those supportive services.