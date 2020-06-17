Napa Council approves the city's first card room in 15 years

Luros recommended the card room close at 2 a.m., along with other bars in Napa. She also advocated for fewer tables, though she ultimately conceded to the proposed nine. Alessio seconded those sentiments, saying there was a need for people to have a “cooling off period” between long stints of gambling.

Mayor Jill Techel also was unmoved by the proposal. She pointed to the 24-hour operating schedule as a point of concern, and she also told the applicant “you haven’t convinced me this is a restaurant for locals.”

Councilman Scott Sedgley voiced firm opposition to the idea of altering the original plans from the applicant,

“Let’s give them a chance, let them prove that they can deliver on what they promised,” he said.

When asked if the project could survive with the same operating hours as bars in Napa, LeBlanc plainly said, “I don’t think I’d make it a year.”

Sedgley also questioned whether City Council was equipped to be determining whether it’s moral to gamble or attend gaming rooms like the proposed Ace & Vine.

“I don’t know that this body has much control over that,” he said.