Napa Council approves the city's first card room in 15 years

Residents will soon no longer have to travel beyond the Napa city limits to try their hand at poker, blackjack and other card games. Napa will have its first card room in 15 years, following City Council’s approval of the controversial project in the late hours of Tuesday night.
Located inside the shuttered Compadres Rio Grille restaurant at 505 Lincoln Ave., the hybrid establishment will include a top-notch restaurant, outdoor dining and bar, in addition to the card room, according to the applicant's proposal.
Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc first submitted a use permit application for the project, named Ace & Vine, in August 2017. They acquired the city’s sole card room license from William Long, who owned and operated Hemphill’s Card Room on California Boulevard for more than three decades before it closed in 2005.
Their application for a new use permit, approved by the Planning Commission in September, included a request to increase the number of active tables permitted in the ordinance from five to nine, with up to 15 chairs per table instead of the current 10. A total of 12 card tables would be installed, but at least three would be covered and inactive at all times.
Developers also requested the city lift the ban on alcoholic drinks at the card tables, adding staff would be required to refuse games to anyone visibly intoxicated, and asked for approval of 24 hours of operation daily. All-day opening hours is currently allowable by city ordinance. However, the original use permit for Hemphill’s didn’t include such an allowance.
All of these changes received a stamp of approval from the California Department of Justice’s Gambling Control Commission.
The space has sat vacant since Compadres closed, and commissioners in September determined it was in need of a significant facelift. LeBlanc agreed to a major renovation to the building and the addition of a deck area along the river -- upgrades that would require the “financial engine” of the card room.
Ace & Vine’s floor plans devote 2,192 square feet to gaming tables and 4,715 square feet for the eatery.
Project detractors spoke during public testimony at the Planning Commission meeting about the likelihood of increased traffic, noise and light into late hours of the night as well as worries over encouraging addictive gambling behavior. Comments at Tuesday’s City Council meeting echoed those concerns.
However, the applicant assured council members the business would partner with local non-profit Aldea to back mental health programs, create a family-friendly environment and provide a “fun and different” form of entertainment for residents and tourists alike.
The developers also submitted a security plan to the Napa Police Department that had been reviewed and green-lighted.
Jeff Dodd, the attorney representing the project, said they even hired an independent police sergeant to survey card rooms across the state, and he found “no correlation at all between card rooms and crime.”
Dodd said Ace & Vine would remain one of the smaller card rooms in the state, while joining the more than 70 parlors that serve alcohol at their tables. The facility would comply with all city rules and state regulations, he said.
Residents also spoke in favor of the project during public testimony Tuesday night. Some said they were regular card players in neighboring American Canyon, but that they’d prefer to spend their dollars here in Napa. Others mentioned their excitement over the arrival of an employer that would provide high-paying jobs to local residents and diversify the city’s reliance on the wine industry.
Exchange between council members Tuesday night was prickly at times, as they debated the potential impact of a 24/7 gaming establishment in Napa.
Councilmembers Liz Alessio and Mary Luros said it precluded them from getting behind the project.
“There is no way a 24-hour establishment wouldn’t adversely affect the surrounding neighborhood, whether it be noise or traffic,” Luros said, adding it wouldn’t “enhance the quality of life” for residents.
Luros recommended the card room close at 2 a.m., along with other bars in Napa. She also advocated for fewer tables, though she ultimately conceded to the proposed nine. Alessio seconded those sentiments, saying there was a need for people to have a “cooling off period” between long stints of gambling.
Mayor Jill Techel also was unmoved by the proposal. She pointed to the 24-hour operating schedule as a point of concern, and she also told the applicant “you haven’t convinced me this is a restaurant for locals.”
Councilman Scott Sedgley voiced firm opposition to the idea of altering the original plans from the applicant,
“Let’s give them a chance, let them prove that they can deliver on what they promised,” he said.
When asked if the project could survive with the same operating hours as bars in Napa, LeBlanc plainly said, “I don’t think I’d make it a year.”
Sedgley also questioned whether City Council was equipped to be determining whether it’s moral to gamble or attend gaming rooms like the proposed Ace & Vine.
“I don’t know that this body has much control over that,” he said.
After a lengthy conversation between council members and the applicants, it was evident the application as presented wouldn’t be approved. The two groups took a five-minute break, and LeBlanc and Dodd returned with an amended proposal.
Under the revised use permit, the card room could be open until 2 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday to Saturday. However, on legal holidays that fall on a Monday, hours on Sunday could be extended to that 4 a.m. limit. It will open daily at 8 a.m. so the restaurant can serve every meal of the day.
The use permit also requires the team to return to City Council as opposed to the Planning Commission every year for three years.
Other requests for nine tables, each with more patrons, and the removal of the alcohol ban remained.
City Council passed the resolution approving the revised use permit in a 4 to 1 vote with Techel being the only dissenter.
In a separate motion, City Council also passed a revised ordinance that amends Napa’s municipal code for a card room, mirroring changes in the permit.
That motion was also passed in a 4 to 1 vote with Techel as the only ‘nay.’
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
