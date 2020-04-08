Napa Council begins budget cutting, with more to come as revenues shrink

Prebula explained that while the city’s expenses are fairly consistent month-to-month, the revenues can vary greatly based on the flow of revenue at different times of year. Property taxes are received in April and December, and the transient and sales taxes usually fill the six-month gap by generating a steady flow of inbound revenue for the city to use to pay its bills. As those revenues plummet, it presents a problem that’s “difficult to address,” Prebula said.

The General Fund includes a bank of reserve money that totals to about $18.5 million. It serves as protection against any kind of massive catastrophe, such as an earthquake or fire, where core services are threatened and cash is needed fast.

Prebula cautioned against simply moving money from the reserves to balance the budget.

“If you ever use the reserves to balance the budget, which is legally allowed, you may fix one problem, but you’re creating another. Now cash that would otherwise be sitting there to help float is being used as operating day-to-day cash flow,” he said.

Planning for an economic bounce-back from coronavirus is exceedingly difficult given uncertainty around how long "shelter-in-home" conditions will last and what will happen when social distancing guidelines are lifted.