Napa Council begins budget cutting, with more to come as revenues shrink

Facing a roughly $10.5 million shortfall due to coronavirus, Napa’s city officials are scrambling to balance the budget for this fiscal year.
Both the Civic Center and the Dwight Murray Plaza projects have been indefinitely suspended despite years of planning for each. This will save $4.6 million -- $3 million from the Civic Center and $1.6 million from Dwight Murray.
The decision to halt these projects were “not made lightly,” said City Finance Director Bret Prebula. “Time is not on our side,” he said of the need to act swiftly and make immediate cuts to balance the $102.3 million General Fund budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 or risk insolvency.
The impact of the virus has been “substantial” on the emotional, physical and financial well-being of all residents, according to City Manager Steve Potter. “There is not a person in this valley who hasn’t been impacted,” he said.
The Council voted in a virtual public hearing Tuesday afternoon to approve budget amendments. Measures include suspending capital improvement projects, reducing overhead operating budget and dipping into the city’s reserves.
Based on current estimates, that leaves roughly a $5.9 million General Fund shortfall, some of which will be made up by cutting operating costs. Spending projections be cut by at least 5% across every city department, resulting in a General Fund savings of approximately $829,000.
Cost-saving measures include freezing vacant positions, cutting proposed volunteer time off programs for staff and reducing the use of supplies, service contracts and part-time employees, where possible.
“We’re looking at areas where thousands add up to big savings in the short run,” Prebula said, using copy paper as an example of the kind of supply that would be reduced.
The remaining deficit at fiscal year-end will require a transfer of between $4 million and $5 million from the Non-Recurring General Fund normally used to finance initiatives that take place outside the typical day-to-day operations, he said.
This all but eliminates council’s strategic funding capabilities in the short-term, he added. This includes initiatives such as piloting enhanced service delivery and multi-year projects.
Most of the lost revenue comes from sharp downturns in expected funds from transient occupancy and sales taxes, according to Prebula. His projections estimate $8.3 million and $2.2 million decreases in each respective category.
Other revenue categories will also be impacted, but Prebula said that the year’s earnings from property taxes are higher than expected and should offset those other losses.
However, Prebula’s most immediate concern isn’t necessarily balancing the budget. It’s maintaining healthy cash flow.
Prebula explained that while the city’s expenses are fairly consistent month-to-month, the revenues can vary greatly based on the flow of revenue at different times of year. Property taxes are received in April and December, and the transient and sales taxes usually fill the six-month gap by generating a steady flow of inbound revenue for the city to use to pay its bills. As those revenues plummet, it presents a problem that’s “difficult to address,” Prebula said.
The General Fund includes a bank of reserve money that totals to about $18.5 million. It serves as protection against any kind of massive catastrophe, such as an earthquake or fire, where core services are threatened and cash is needed fast.
Prebula cautioned against simply moving money from the reserves to balance the budget.
“If you ever use the reserves to balance the budget, which is legally allowed, you may fix one problem, but you’re creating another. Now cash that would otherwise be sitting there to help float is being used as operating day-to-day cash flow,” he said.
Planning for an economic bounce-back from coronavirus is exceedingly difficult given uncertainty around how long "shelter-in-home" conditions will last and what will happen when social distancing guidelines are lifted.
“Relative to typical economic slowdowns, there is no visibility here,” said Prebula. “So we have to be willing to be flexible on both ends.”
Prebula acknowledged the tenuousness of the moment, but he ensured council his team is evaluating every decision with three priorities in mind: serving the citizens of Napa, ensuring the welfare of employees and guaranteeing the financial solvency of the city.
Prebula commended council members for being willing to take swift action that will help the city recover from the emergent financial crisis.
These are scary steps, he said. "But not acting would put the city in a much scarier financial position than acting proactively."
Prebula and Potter will return on May 5 to present City Council with an updated budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.
