Napa Council close to dividing city into 4 districts for future elections

Challenged to create four districts for future City Council elections, the Napa Council picked a map option Tuesday that they praised for keeping neighborhoods and communities of interest intact.
“It looks very clean,” Councilwoman Mary Luros said of the proposed map. “It’s easiest to describe.”
A petition received by the city on Jan. 2 from the Napa County Progressive Alliance asserted the city’s at-large election system was in violation of the state’s voting rights act because it “diluted” the vote of the local Latino community, which accounts for roughly 41% of the total population.
Rather than fight a costly legal battle that it was unlikely to win based on statewide precedent, the Council vote on Feb. 11 to meet the petitioner’s demands of moving to district-based elections.
In the new system, each of the four council seats is allotted to one geographical region. The candidate must live in that district, and only residents of that area can vote for the seat. The mayor, who can live anywhere within Napa city limits, will continue to be elected by the entire city.
Following two community workshops and the aid of a demographer, the council was presented with four draft district map options Tuesday, all of which met the guidelines outlined by the California Voting Rights Act, officials said.
“This was not brought to us by the Latinx community. I just want everybody to know that,” said Councilwoman Liz Alessio. “This was brought to us by the Progressive Alliance, and the Latinx community was quite surprised that they were mentioned.”
California law states municipalities are only required to draw a minority majority district – which means a minority group makes up the bulk of the population in that area – if it can be done in a way that also meets the other legal boundaries.
Paul Mitchell of Redistricting Partners, the city’s hired demography consultant, said unequivocally “there was not the ability to create a minority majority district.”
Marguerite Mary Leoni, the special legal counsel hired by the city, agreed, commenting on how Napa’s Latino community appears to live throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
“The population is dispersed. The neighborhoods are well integrated, which is a compliment to the city,” she said of the fact that in Plan A’s district most heavily populated by Latinos, they only make up 28% of the total number of residents. An alternative finalist had a district where Latinos account for 31% of the total population. “There’s not a material difference” between the two, she said.
The preferred map shows a north Napa district, another for west Napa, a third district through the center of the city and a fourth district for east Napa and stretching south to include Stanly Ranch to the west.
A return to stability appeared to be a motivating factor for councilmembers and the public alike.
“I like to keep things simple, and this is the most logical,” Councilman Scott Sedgley said of Plan A.
Kevin Teague, who was one of the architects of the plan at a community workshop last month, called on local officials to “do what’s right for the city” which, in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, is “to maximize stability.”
Plan A, he said, “won’t disrupt Napa and won’t create more disruption than has already been caused by this process.”
Sequence
Mayor Jill Techel will be stepping down at the end of her term this year, and Sedgley and Vice Mayor Doris Gentry have each already announced their bids to take her place. That leaves two incumbents, councilwomen Alessio and Luros, and two open seats.
Under the proposed electoral map, Alessio and Luros live in districts 1 and 3, respectively.
According to City Attorney Michael Barrett, the residence of a sitting member can’t be a factor in drawing district boundaries. It can, however, be used to determine when district seats will be up for election.
Council unanimously voted to establish a sequence of elections whereby two seats are open every two years, and the mayor continues to be elected by the entire city. Members opted to allow Alessio and Luros to maintain their seats through the end of their four-year term, and open up seats for districts 2 and 3 for election this year. Alessio and Luros would be up for re-election in 2022.
Next Steps
Carol Barge, a Napa resident who spoke during public testimony, suggested an area near Foster Road west of Highway 29, where about 845 people live, be made part of the district directly to its north. The original proposal makes it part of the district east of the highway to keep the difference in population negligible.
Members were divided on the idea. Techel, Alessio and Sedgley were in favor of making the change given the geographic proximity and the shared experience of the neighborhoods in question.
Luros and Gentry expressed concern about increasing the difference in population size between the two districts, though Mitchell assured them that tweaking the map would not disqualify it in terms of legal parameters.
Ultimately, all five members voted to move forward with a version of Plan A incorporating the change. It was made available to the public for review and comment that same night.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. It will be the final opportunity for City Council to direct staff and the demographer to make any changes based on public feedback.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.