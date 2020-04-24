Napa Council close to dividing city into 4 districts for future elections

A return to stability appeared to be a motivating factor for councilmembers and the public alike.

“I like to keep things simple, and this is the most logical,” Councilman Scott Sedgley said of Plan A.

Kevin Teague, who was one of the architects of the plan at a community workshop last month, called on local officials to “do what’s right for the city” which, in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, is “to maximize stability.”

Plan A, he said, “won’t disrupt Napa and won’t create more disruption than has already been caused by this process.”

Sequence

Mayor Jill Techel will be stepping down at the end of her term this year, and Sedgley and Vice Mayor Doris Gentry have each already announced their bids to take her place. That leaves two incumbents, councilwomen Alessio and Luros, and two open seats.

Under the proposed electoral map, Alessio and Luros live in districts 1 and 3, respectively.

According to City Attorney Michael Barrett, the residence of a sitting member can’t be a factor in drawing district boundaries. It can, however, be used to determine when district seats will be up for election.