Napa Council cobbles together a reduced budget without layoffs

City Council approved a new budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, helping it to chart a plan for addressing the projected $20 million in revenue loss that’s resulted from the coronavirus.
The proposal was almost identical to the one council green-lighted on June 8. It calls for dramatic spending cuts across all departments and the transfer of funds, including $3.6 million of emergency reserves, into the General Fund.
Next year’s budget now projects $90.6 million in expenditures and $87 million in revenue, with the gap filled by emergency reserves. This compares to the original General Fund budget approved last June, which expected $104.7 million in revenues and $103.3 million in expenditures.
Staffing changes
Most of the spending cuts come from freezing the hiring process for 31 existing vacancies. In total, it adds up to about $4.4 million in savings.
Napa Police Department and the Public Works Department will be the hardest hit by the hiring freeze, each left with 11 and 10 vacancies, respectively.
Parks and Recreation, which would have been hardest hit by the original budget proposal in April that called for 39 layoffs in addition to the suspension of hiring, will continue with four existing vacancies.
Part of the April budget proposal was a plan to split Parks and Recreation later this summer when Director John Coates retires. The Parks Division would report to Public Works and the Recreation Division would report to Community Development.
That split stands to continue, but City Manager Steve Potter said he’s open to discussions about alternatives as the economics of the city and guidelines around social distancing and gatherings become more clear.
“When I see signs that say ‘save parks and rec,’ I’m like, we did it!" Mayor Jill Techel said in response to a series of speakers during public testimony calling for the department to remain intact in its current form.
Discussions of layoffs with labor bargaining units are on hold for now as staff works to get a clearer financial picture, but Councilwoman Liz Alessio made a pitch to all parties to offer up what they can in terms of concessions.
“We receive a really small stipend, but we said we’re in,” she said in reference to council members' decision to reduce their own compensation. The executive team, beginning with Potter, also volunteered a reduction in salary and forewent their cost-of-living-adjustments in the upcoming year in order to help address the financial crisis.
Other cost cutting measures include the elimination of the Assistant City Manager position, department-specific reductions in materials, supplies, services and part-time or overtime spending and salary reallocations within Public Works.
'Placeholder' budget
This budget cycle “took a lot of effort by staff,” said Finance Director Bret Prebula, who has been at the forefront of the process. He added the process itself is far from over.
City Manager Potter called this budget a “placeholder,” pointing to the many adjustments that will need to be made as the city slowly re-opens and more is learned about the longer-term implications of COVID-19 on Napa’s finances.
Potter said staff plans to return to City Council with monthly updates and will propose adjustments to ensure the city’s able to handle changes.
A bright spot in an otherwise dreary few months of financial discussions was news that the state will likely not withhold the roughly $9 million owed to Napa in vehicle licensing fees this year.
Prebula said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the state will not change its mind in the next 10 days as it sorts out its own multi-year budget, but that he plans to work with his counterparts in Sacramento to come up with a more “consistent fix” so that Napa doesn’t have to worry about possibly losing this revenue every May.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
