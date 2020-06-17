Napa Council cobbles together a reduced budget without layoffs

'Placeholder' budget

This budget cycle “took a lot of effort by staff,” said Finance Director Bret Prebula, who has been at the forefront of the process. He added the process itself is far from over.

City Manager Potter called this budget a “placeholder,” pointing to the many adjustments that will need to be made as the city slowly re-opens and more is learned about the longer-term implications of COVID-19 on Napa’s finances.

Potter said staff plans to return to City Council with monthly updates and will propose adjustments to ensure the city’s able to handle changes.

A bright spot in an otherwise dreary few months of financial discussions was news that the state will likely not withhold the roughly $9 million owed to Napa in vehicle licensing fees this year.

Prebula said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the state will not change its mind in the next 10 days as it sorts out its own multi-year budget, but that he plans to work with his counterparts in Sacramento to come up with a more “consistent fix” so that Napa doesn’t have to worry about possibly losing this revenue every May.

