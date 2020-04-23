Napa Council declares local fiscal emergency, prepares for major budget cutting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City Council declared a local fiscal emergency in the face of a projected $30.5 million revenue loss over the remaining fiscal year and into the next due to the economic devastation inflicted by the coronavirus.

Finance Director Bret Prebula said the fallout from the pandemic was perhaps the greatest economic disaster Napa has ever faced, but he said the city will persevere.

“We have to believe in each other and believe in the community as a whole,” he told Council.

“We have to plan for what we think will occur, and we can’t let the worst happen to us,” Prebula said of the staggering $30.5 million figure. “It’s much easier to be proactive and then ratchet back, if needed.”

The proclamation, adopted Tuesday, gives Prebula more freedom to nimbly respond to budgetary shortfalls, and it allows the city to enact certain cost-cutting measures swiftly. Under the fiscal emergency, which is subject to renewal by the council at least every 21 days, Prebula’s finance department can engage in discussions with labor unions, activate certain contract clauses to end professional service agreements and exit leases, and review fee structures in city departments, all of which could be leveraged for savings.