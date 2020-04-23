Napa Council declares local fiscal emergency, prepares for major budget cutting

City Council declared a local fiscal emergency in the face of a projected $30.5 million revenue loss over the remaining fiscal year and into the next due to the economic devastation inflicted by the coronavirus.
Finance Director Bret Prebula said the fallout from the pandemic was perhaps the greatest economic disaster Napa has ever faced, but he said the city will persevere.
“We have to believe in each other and believe in the community as a whole,” he told Council.
“We have to plan for what we think will occur, and we can’t let the worst happen to us,” Prebula said of the staggering $30.5 million figure. “It’s much easier to be proactive and then ratchet back, if needed.”
The proclamation, adopted Tuesday, gives Prebula more freedom to nimbly respond to budgetary shortfalls, and it allows the city to enact certain cost-cutting measures swiftly. Under the fiscal emergency, which is subject to renewal by the council at least every 21 days, Prebula’s finance department can engage in discussions with labor unions, activate certain contract clauses to end professional service agreements and exit leases, and review fee structures in city departments, all of which could be leveraged for savings.
It does not, however, signal worsening economic forecasts compared to what had already been presented to City Council at the public hearing on April 7.
At that meeting, Prebula presented council members with a proposal to address the anticipated $10.5 million loss in $102 million General Fund revenue for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. Members voted unanimously to cut operating budgets across all departments by 5%, suspend the Civic Center and Dwight Murray Plaza projects indefinitely, and dip into the reserves in order to balance the budget.
These actions were one-time cuts due to the need to respond quickly, Prebula said. To avoid insolvency for the upcoming fiscal year, officials will have to make “ongoing changes to how we deliver services” rather than short-term fixes.
“We know there’s potential for service delivery cuts, but we are doing everything we can to make those impacts as low as allowable,” he said.
City Manager Steve Potter echoed this refrain in his update to the council at meeting’s start: “Service to the citizens is what it’s all about.”
Napa will be particularly affected by COVID-19’s economic fallout, which, though widespread, especially targets localities dependent on tourism, Prebula said, predicting an estimated downturn of $15 to $20 million in the General Fund Revenue for next fiscal year.
The bulk of that loss comes from drops in dollars earned from sales tax and transient occupancy tax, two of the three largest revenue streams for the city. Both have been almost entirely hollowed out by the shelter-in-place mandate ordered in early March.
Ordinarily, the receipts from these two taxes helps the city maintain a healthy cash flow between the twice-annual property tax collections. Without them, the city can expect a “cash problem” moving into the summer months, though the gravity of it remains unclear until the end of August or early September when the books are finally closed and taxes completely gathered, Prebula said.
Impact to staff and services will be two key priorities when evaluating cash positions. Napa’s payroll, which includes salary and benefits for city employees, is roughly $3 million every two-week pay period, according to Prebula. He said roughly 75% of the entire annual budget is used to support “humans,” a number consistent with most government agencies. That excludes accounts payable, bills for service contracts, supplies and vendors, for example.
Prebula will present City Council with a proposal to balance the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on May 5. The proposal will aim to over-prepare for what Prebula described as a “steep decline in cash receipts followed by a slow recovery of years, not months,” and it will likely include a mixed bag of shorter term relief and longer term structural changes.
“The focus is on improved businesses processes and service delivery models that result in long term cost reductions,” he wrote in the slideshow he presented to council. He added that the length of recovery means reserves should be preserved
As part of that plan, Potter volunteered to cut his own base salary by 5%, suspend his monthly car and cellphone stipend and forfeit the raise he’s owed this year so long as the local fiscal emergency persists.
"My opinion is I should take a cut before anybody else has to take a cut. I also looked at the city, meaning the community as a whole and the number of people suffering financially from this, and,to me it was the right thing to do," the city manager said.
The idea, described by Mayor Jill Techel as an “extremely proactive step,” was put to council for a vote and unanimously approved.
Potter received glowing feedback for his leadership. “At a time when we need you more than ever, you’re modeling and teaching the way,” Councilwoman Liz Alessio said.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
