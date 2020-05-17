Napa Council declares support of Pride Month and flying rainbow flag

The fight reached a crescendo last May, when activists and advocates organized a campaign in under one month to request City Council approve an ordinance allowing the rainbow flag to fly outside City Hall in June. Two weeks later, Council gave it the green light in a 4-1 vote.

The rainbow flag flew on City Hall’s single pole, below the American flag on top and the state flag in the middle.

Then-Councilwoman (now Vice Mayor) Doris Gentry was the only dissenting vote. She voiced support for LGBTQ residents, but questioned how the city could equitably decide what non-governmental flags should be displayed at the seat of government.

“What will our policy be for other groups to fly other flags? Do we fly a Democratic flag or a Republican flag? Planned Parenthood? Pro-life? Gun rights? No flag represents every person, except the flag of the United States of America. Any (other) flag will have some people who love it and some people who don’t,” she said at last year’s public hearing.

The procedural concern prompted staff to craft a proposal for a new flag arrangement that would allow for the unfurling of other ceremonial flags deemed emblematic of recognized city positions.