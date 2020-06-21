Napa Council deems Slow Streets program ‘infeasible’ during financial crunch

Napa’s version was inspired by some elements of these initiatives, but it would have incorporated community feedback to make it personal to resident wants and needs, Band told the Register in an earlier interview.

The request called for closure of streets to through traffic only, guaranteeing safe, accessible routes for residents to travel and recreate while maintain the six-foot distance recommended by social distancing guidelines. Residents/businesses, deliveries and emergency vehicles would still be allowed access.

City Council expressed broad conceptual support for the project, but ultimately agreed with staff that it was currently untenable given budget shortages in the current and upcoming fiscal year.

Councilwoman Mary Luros described the decision as “not a ‘no,’ but a ‘not right now.’”

The Bicycle Coalition’s proposal concluded the roll-out of the program could be done quickly and affordably without straining tight government resources after speaking with a half dozen communities around California that had instituted something similar.