Napa Council enacts fiscal emergency measures to deal with projected revenue losses

Potter said most travel and training for staff had been stopped for the foreseeable future and any “non-essential” projects, including the City Hall and Public Safety Building initiative, had been suspended indefinitely.

Proposed budget cuts will be presented to City Council on May 5.

Potter, who will remain the point person for the city’s response to COVID-19, described the pandemic’s impact on Napa as “significant and severe,” and said the immediate concern remains the “health and safety” of the community.

Other provisions in the retooled emergency resolution include giving Potter the freedom to set the agenda based on what pertains most immediately to the crisis at hand, to waive late fees for city services like water and business licenses and approve a contract to improve internet access and teleworking conditions for staff.

All five council members and a handful of key staff convened at City Hall Tuesday afternoon, sitting in seats at least 6 feet apart from one another to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Doors to the chambers were closed, and the public was instead asked to watch on an internet live-stream and submit comments via email.