Owners of the Senza Hotel in north Napa have cleared their final hurdle to a 12-room expansion that will bring its capacity to 55 rooms.
The City Council on Tuesday approved the project, which will create eight new guest rooms within a two-story building and four more rooms inside an annex to an existing structure. A third building will be expanded to open up space for the lobby, check-in area and office at the Senza, which occupies 2.4 acres on Howard Lane.
Senza also will reconfigure its parking area with tandem spaces for employees, and create a pick-up and drop-off zone for guests arriving via ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
The project, which the city Planning Commission endorsed last month, is the latest of several expansions at the Senza since it opened four decades ago as a six-room bed-and-breakfast inn known as La Residence. Napa approved an expansion from 25 to 41 rooms in 2013, a year before the St. Helena winemakers Craig and Kathryn Hall bought the hotel and rebranded it under the Senza label.
Members of the Halls’ design team have said the latest additions are meant to limit the impacts both to the surrounding neighborhood and to Napa’s scarce housing supply. The new eight-room building will be placed close to the center of the Senza property and farther away from local homes, and the hotel plans no staffing increases after the expansion is completed.