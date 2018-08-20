As apartment rents in Napa remain high and vacancies stubbornly low, the City Council will look into restoring requirements that new rental housing complexes reserve some units for lower-income tenants.
At its Tuesday meeting, the council will review how Napa could revive an ordinance that ordered builders to set aside 10 percent of the units in rental housing construction for tenants making less than the city’s median income.
The rule was one of many across California to be neutered by a 2009 court case declaring such “inclusionary” requirements an illegal back-door form of rent control. But city staff members say a state law passed last year will let Napa bring its law back to life, and cut into a widening shortfall of housing for lower-income Napans.
Assembly Bill 1505 empowers Napa and other cities to set aside minimum percentages of tenant-housing developments at affordable rents. The California Legislature passed the bill in 2017 in response to the so-called Palmer decision, in which a state appeals court voided Los Angeles’ 10 percent quota of lower-priced dwellings for conflicting with a state law limiting rent control to dwellings built before 1995.
After Napa passed its previous affordable housing ordinance in 1999, 134 lower-priced rental dwellings were built in the city before the law’s repeal in 2012, according to Community Development Director Rick Tooker.
Requiring developers to set aside new housing for lower-income tenants may offer a more direct road to increasing housing stock compared to housing impact fees, which Napa currently collects on all types of large-scale construction.
Revenues from such builder fees has grown from $223,182 in in 2012 to an estimated $3.56 million this year, supporting such rent-restricted projects as Oak Creek Terrace on First Street and the Stoddard West site currently being built near Soscol Avenue. However, city planners say each unit of affordable housing consumes at least $125,000 in housing funds, and the path from city permits to financing to groundbreaking can take years.
Also Tuesday, the Napa council is scheduled to consider creating a special authority that would issue bonds for the four-story city hall and police station envisioned for downtown First Street, at the site of the Community Services Building.
The agency, which would be a separate body from the council, would be known as the City of Napa Industrial Development Authority, with council members serving as its board of directors.
No decision on issuing bonds has been scheduled.
Napa officials have estimated the project’s cost at $121 million, including the civic building as well as redeveloping the current City Hall and police station block on Second Street and the cost of temporary office space for various agencies. City leaders expect to repay construction bonds using the tax revenue from housing, hotel and retail development on the existing city hall and police sites.
The Plenary Group, a Los Angeles-based developer partnering with the city, is negotiating an agreement to design and build the next City Hall as well as maintain it for 30 years. Construction of the civic center is expected to last from 2019 to 2021.