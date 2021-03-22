Napa Council may vote on 'hazard pay' ordinance for grocery workers April 6

American Canyon grants hazard pay to grocery store workers American Canyon grocery store workers will receive hazard pay of $5 an hour because of the pandemic.

If the council chooses to have the hero-pay rule take immediate effect, the increases will stay in force through Aug. 4.

The move toward raising grocery workers’ pay has emerged as one of the highlights of the Napa council’s annual goal-setting process, which began with a two-day workshop in February and sets the city’s top priorities for the year. At their March 16 meeting, council members expressed their support for such a step, in the wake of many grocery chains ending hero-pay bonuses they had extended in the early months of the pandemic last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Employees in chain stores should be fairly compensated for working during the pandemic, and I want to move quickly on this,” Councilmember Mary Luros said last week of the need to compensate workers for the infection risk that will remain in the months before COVID-19 vaccinations protect more of the population.

Pay increases for grocery workers have been approved in various California cities this year, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Jose and Berkeley.

Napa council to explore 'hero pay' ordinance for essential workers in city during pandemic Napa weighs joining other California cities in temporarily boosting pay for grocery workers at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.