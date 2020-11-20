Napa council narrowly approves 4-story hotel for Oxbow District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not just a chance to serve our community with a hotel, restaurant, spa and a rooftop bar; it’s not just a gateway or a landmark,” he told the council during a Zoom video call. “It’s a fresh start for a tired and blighted corner.”

With City Hall still closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Napa received more than 50 emails ahead of the council meeting supporting or opposing the hotel. Luros, in voting against the project, acknowledged sound arguments both in favor of and against the plan, and added that Napa has not made clear enough its vision for the Oxbow neighborhood’s purpose.

“We haven't said clearly what we want in the Oxbow,” she said. “We haven't said how many hotels are enough; we haven't said if we want housing built instead of an in-lieu fee and if so, how much affordable housing is enough to offset the impact of the hotel. We haven't created that detailed vision of what Oxbow could be.”

With two new council members taking office Dec. 8 and Napa developing a new general plan to guide land use through 2040, Luros held out hope for stronger direction. “Looking to the future, I think this is a great time for the new council to tackle these issues and work on our vision of what our Napa community should look like,” she wrote in a newsletter released Thursday.