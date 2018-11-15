A vision for a downtown Napa neighborhood that once was host to the Cinedome movie theater now has the support of city leaders.
The City Council on Tuesday night voted in favor of a master plan to redevelop 5.4 acres near Main and Pearl streets, near where the Cinedome was torn down in 2015. Under the plan, eight parcels controlled by the city, Napa Sanitation District and the owner of the theater site would be laid out for homes, shops and a multistory garage for more than 300 vehicles.
Up to 45 townhomes could occupy a Napa Sanitation-owned block on the north side of Pearl Street. To the south, a multistory building would include street-level retail and restaurant space, with some combination of offices or more housing upstairs. Other city-owned lands south of the theater site would become open space or a public plaza leading visitors to the Oxbow Commons, the downtown park that doubles as a wintertime flood-relief channel for the Napa River.
Planning officials emphasized the Cinedome-area plan is a broad-stroke vision statement, and does not itself rezone any parcels or mandate land uses.
The document leaves open the question of where to place a parking structure, which Napa hopes will meet future visitor demand and estimates will cost at least $12 million. While city officials favor a Napa-owned site behind the Kyser-Lui building, which houses Cole's Chop House and Torc restaurants, SyWest Development – which owns the land where the Cinedome once stood – has lobbied for a location farther east on Pearl Street, closer to four-lane Soscol Avenue.
What site Napa ultimately chooses for its garage also could dictate its design, which it would have to adapt to a parcel’s size. Because a conventional drive-in structure requires a larger footprint, a garage built using only city-owned land – without acquiring land from SyWest – is more likely to be mechanized to save space, according to city senior planner Michael Walker.
Council members grappled with what kind of garage to pursue, with Scott Sedgley cautioning that a mechanized parking structure would be harder to convert into a building than a conventional garage should ride-sharing and driverless cars reduce parking demand in future decades. Peter Mott, meanwhile, wondered whether any parking without drive-in access would be up to the challenge of festivals, concerts and large-scale gatherings, at the nearby Oxbow Commons or elsewhere.
“It’s one thing to have a mechanical garage at a hotel with a valet,” he said. “If everyone gets out of some music event at the same time and 80 people all go out to their cars, I don’t see how that works.”
The Cinedome strategy favors housing construction on Napa Sanitation-owned land north of Pearl Street, coupled with retail space and possibly office or residential development on the former theater property. But while the master plan does not encourage adding a hotel to the neighborhood, one property owner asked Napa leaders not to rule one out in case the resulting revenue is needed for the whole project to be built – despite hotels’ unpopularity with critics blaming them for worsening traffic congestion and housing shortages.
“I’m not against housing, but we have a lot of housing (zoned) property that’s not being developed,” said Rebecca Lee, owner of the Kyser-Lui building. “Some people don’t understand the economics of having tourists coming to town and leaving their money in the community to be used for infrastructure. Once people understand the economics, hotels work, as long as there’s not a glut of them.”
Building only housing in the Cinedome neighborhood, she cautioned, risks turning many of the new dwellings into unlicensed lodgings rented to tourists through Airbnb-like services, with no room-tax money flowing back to the city.
Councilmember Jim Krider advised Napans that the master plan remains flexible in its land uses as well as its siting. “A hotel is not out of the realm of possibility, even if it’s not recommended in this report,” he said before the vote.
The Napa council’s acceptance of the Cinedome plan marked the final vote for both Mott and Krider. Mott is leaving after three terms and 12 years following his loss in the Nov. 6 election, and Krider – a council member from 2005 to 2012 before his appointment last year to replace the retired Juliana Inman – chose not to appear on this year’s ballot.