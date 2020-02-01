Napa could soon be added to the growing list of California cities that have been compelled to elect their city council members using a district-based system. The transition would be part of a wave that’s sweeping the state, whereby cities are being threatened with legal action for possible violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
On Thursday, the City Council called a special meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. to consider moving toward district elections in November.
According to public affairs consulting firm GrassrootsLab, district elections were imposed in 57 California cities since last November, and 79 have changed over since 2016.
An emergent group of civil rights organizations and lawyers has developed an expertise in crafting these petitions for district elections and overseeing these lawsuits statewide. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund has sent somewhere around 25 demand letters, according to its general counsel. Kevin Shenkman’s name has been prolific on these letterheads in Southern California and Scott Rafferty has handled around 14 cases in the broader Bay Area.
Electoral jurisdictions – think school boards or city councils – typically receive a petition claiming their at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act because it “impairs the ability of a protected class to elect candidates of its choice or its ability to influence the outcome of an election.”
In an at-large election, candidates can live in any part of the city and run for any open seat. Residents vote for candidates for each of those vacancies. In district elections, however, the city is divided into segments, largely based on eligible voter population, each one represented by a seat on City Council, for example. Residents only vote for the single seat that represents the region in which they live.
Napa received a demand letter of its own in early January penned by Walnut Creek-based Rafferty on behalf of “residents of the City of Napa” and local political organization Napa County Progressive Alliance. It alleges the at-large system dilutes the representation of Napa’s Latino community, which accounts for about 41 percent of the city’s population.
There has only ever been one Latino representative on the City Council, Alfredo Pedroza in 2012.
The argument goes that the district system gives sizable minority groups the opportunity to elect a candidate of choice in at least one seat. California’s Voting Rights Act, created in 2001, was designed to make it easier for members of these communities to fight for the protection they’re allowed under federal law, explained Dan Vicuna, National Redistricting Manager of California Common Cause.
A plaintiff must prove that the majority consistently votes against candidates who represents the interests of their minority group, but they don’t have to prove “intent to discriminate” or that the minority community lives concentrated in one geographic area, Vicuna said.
Some evidence suggests this approach works. Moving to districts has produced a 10 to 12 percent increase in Latino representation on city councils, with greater change in cities that have higher Latino populations, according to an analysis from the University of California, Riverside.
However, other results across the state -- especially those where a majority minority district is harder to attain -- paint a murkier picture, perhaps revealing it may not lead the sizable impact supporters tout.
According to a collaboration between the LAist and GrassrootsLab, the vast majority of the 79 cities that have adopted district-based elections have added only one minority representative to local government, or none at all, in the time since 2016. A small handful have added two. And in three cities – Chula Vista, Lemoore and Patterson – minority seats were lost.
According to Thomas Saenz, president and chief counsel of MALDEF, it’s important to bear in mind that a Latino-preferred candidate doesn’t necessarily have to be a Latino as well.
“The candidate can be of a different race. We’ve seen white and African-American Congress members who are in fact the choice for Latino districts,” he said, adding that representation extends to someone who represents the values, interests, and experiences of the community.
Saenz also asserts that just giving historically unrepresented communities access to the room where decisions are made is crucial. “Sometimes people wonder what the difference is between one and zero … having a seat is important because it gives you access to information and it allows folks to have a person who can answer and ask appropriate questions and represent their interests,” he said.
The conundrum for cities is that once a petition is received, it’s highly disadvantageous for them to fight back in the courts without incurring significant reputational damage or incurring serious financial debt, Rafferty said.
You have free articles remaining.
“What I can say is that no city or district has ever successfully defended at-large elections,” he added.
Going to court can rack up millions of dollars in legal fees. Take Palmdale, which after a three-year legal battle it ultimately lost had to pay $4.5 million and create districts for city government. Santa Monica lost its case and has now moved the lawsuit to the state appeals court. Officials have refused to reveal how much they’re paying the city’s legal defense team.
Thus far, inconsistent results in other cities complicate the notion that district elections automatically guarantee minority representation.
However, Saenz says the process of re-engaging a disenfranchised community can take time, so it may be a while before elected bodies start to be representative of their cities.
“Sometimes when you’ve lived under a system where your candidate always loses, it’s hard to get the community organized to step up, people get discouraged. Once you get over that discouragement, you give folks the chance to understand that they have the chance to elect someone they like, and ultimately they will elect that person,” he said.
It’s possible some of the murky outcomes stem from the fact that a Latino majority district can’t be drawn in all cities. Minority majority makeup isn’t required by California law, but it’s a useful standard to ensure the desired outcome, Saenz says. For that reason, MALDEF will only initiate cases in places where Latinos live in a concentrated geographic area that would allow for the creation of a district where they make up the majority of eligible voters.
Napa’s Latino population is decidedly dispersed, a reality acknowledged by Rafferty. “The community is more spread out than you would think … it won’t necessarily look exactly like what you’d expect,” he said.
Councilwoman Mary Luros raised concern over the unlikelihood of being able to draw a majority Latino district within the confines of law. Given the scattered distribution of Napa’s Latino population and looking at other comparable cities, she said, a district system “doesn’t appear to have the effect that we would want it to.”
“Diversity is something we have to be constantly working towards,” she said, adding that it’s not just ethnicity but also gender and age.
Critics also raise concern that allowing candidates to run only in one district takes their focus away from citywide issues and places it squarely within the boundaries of their own neighborhood.
Saenz dismisses this idea. “There’s absolutely zero demonstration that that is the case,” he said.
Another criticism is that voters believe they have the right to vote for all the open seats on a given representative body. Again, Saenz deems this to lack historic credibility.
“We don’t all get to vote for the 435 representatives in the House of Representatives. The notion that somehow an individual voter has the right to vote for a set number of positions really doesn’t have any historic or philosophical support,” he said.
That said, if history is any guide, it appears a near-certainty that Napa's City Council will proceed with moving to district-based elections.
“People should really be paying attention to this. It’s huge because it will really change how we handle elections in Napa for voters and it will change how candidates govern,” Luros told the Register earlier this month.
The City Council's special meeting on Feb. 11 should decide if it intends to transition to district elections for council members, while the mayor would continue to be elected by voters citywide.
If the council adopts a resolution of intention to transition, it would have 90 days to draw the districts map. Residents would have the opportunity to attend public mapping sessions and provide input. Ultimately, it would mean residents would only vote for one open seat, the one assigned to their neighborhood.