Napa’s new city offices and public safety hubs will likely rise from the same neighborhood as the old ones – in large part to keep them operating in times of flood.
The City Council on Tuesday approved basing proposals for a future city hall, police station and fire house on the same downtown section of First and Second streets that has been their hub for decades. Staff members are expected to return to the council in November with alternatives that could range from renovating or expanding existing buildings to creating new headquarters.
Councilmembers unanimously agreed to stick with the Napa government’s existing environs – which include City Hall, police and fire stations, and the Community Services Building – rather than move city offices northeast to Pearl and West streets, near the block where the Cinedome theater once stood until its demolition four years ago.
Backers including the Napa police union had advocated the Cinedome neighborhood as a more suitable site for faster emergency responses, but a city report published last week called that location impractical due to the risk of flooding from the nearby Napa River – a risk expected to add millions of dollars to the cost and years to its construction schedule. The municipal buildings on Second Street, by contrast, are outside the federal floodplain maps even for the peak river level expected every 500 years.
“It really comes down to the flooding issue,” Councilmember Mary Luros said before the vote. “Even after mitigating it to the best of our ability, it’s still not a safe, efficient place to have emergency services.”
Bolstering the Cinedome area’s flood resistance enough to keep public safety building open in an emergency would require about $40 million to extend flood walls farther north along the river, along with $6 million to $27 million more to add a pumping station, according to Public Works Director Julie Lucido. Furthermore, Napa would first need to apply for the federal funding before taking about five years to complete the work.
Napa also would spend millions more dollars acquiring enough land around the Cinedome site to create enough room for new quarters — at least $6 million, city staff reported.
On the other hand, a new location would allow city workers to stay at their current offices during construction on First or Second streets and eliminate the need for temporary office space, although that problem could be softened by opening new police, fire and office facilities in stages.
The decision to stick with the city government’s current surroundings closed out a site evaluation that began with 26 candidates, which city workers and consultants pared down to four locations judged large enough to host public safety and civilian buildings near each other. In July, the council dropped two of those sites from consideration – the vacant Safeway supermarket on Jefferson Street, which requires the removal of soil contaminated by past dry-cleaning businesses, and the Napa County offices on downtown Third Street, where past discussions of a city-county land swap have failed to bear fruit.
Napa is seeking to unite all of its civilian departments into one hub, pulling together departments that have that spread into seven other locations because of a lack of space at the current City Hall. The city also is pursuing a replacement for its police building, which was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake and no longer meets California safety standards for law-enforcement facilities.